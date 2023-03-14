FEU leans on Mongcopa to outgun Adamson, moves to cusp of UAAP HS hoops crown

MAN AMONG BOYS. FEU high school forward Kirby Mongcopa attempts a jump shot over the Adamson defense at the UAAP Season 85 boys basketball finals Game 1.

Kirby Mongcopa erupts for 22 points, 20 rebounds, and 8 assists as FEU powers past Adamson in Game 1 of the UAAP boys' basketball finals

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU-Diliman Baby Tamaraws mounted a huge second-half fightback to pull off an 85-74 stunner against the Adamson Baby Falcons and move within a win away from the title in the UAAP Season 85 boys’ basketball tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Tuesday, March 14.

Looking to inch closer to capturing their first UAAP boys’ basketball crown since 2017, it was Kirby Mongcopa who rose to the occasion for the Baby Tamaraws as he dropped a massive near triple-double stat line of 22 points, 20 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Four more players stepped up to the plate and breached double-digit scoring for FEU, with Luke Felipe putting up 14 points, Janrey Pasaol and Jedric Daa chipping in 13 apiece, and Dwyne Miranda adding 10.

Coming off an ugly second quarter, where they allowed the league-leading Baby Falcons to build an 11-point lead at halftime, 50-39, the Baby Tamaraws flipped the switch in the third period and outscored Adamson, 21-9, for a slim 60-59 advantage heading into the final frame.

FEU, which lost its two elimination round assignments against Adamson, did not stop there as it opened the fourth quarter with a crucial 9-0 blast, capped by a three-pointer by Mongcopa, to create its own double-digit cushion over the Baby Falcons, 69-59.

With Adamson still knocking on FEU’s door with under two minutes left in the game, 69-76, Daa then connected on a dagger trey to put the Baby Tamaraws’ lead back to 10 and erase any hopes of a Baby Falcons comeback.

Peter Rosillo topscored for Adamson in the loss with 19 points, while Carlo Bonzalida had a double-double of 18 markers and 13 boards.

Meanwhile, Vince Reyes, the star in Adamson’s Final Four win over the UST Tiger Cubs, was held to only 15 points on a dismal 7-of-20 clip from the field.

FEU will look to close out the series, while Adamson hopes to force a rubber match in Game 2 of their best-of-three championship series on Friday, March 17, at 4 pm.

The Scores

FEU 85 – Mongcopa 20, Felipe 14, Pasaol 13, Daa 13, Miranda 10, Pre 8, Cabonilas 7, Salangsang 0, Bautista 0, Pascual 0.

Adamson 74 – Rosillo 19, Bonzalida 18, Reyes 15, Edding 9, Medina 6, Abayon 3, Garcia 2, Mepana 2, Sajili 0.

Quarters: 25-23, 39-50, 60-59, 85-74.

– Rappler.com