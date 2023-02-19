Jumamoy tallies 3rd triple-double; NU, Adamson, FEU pull away as UAAP HS top 3

NU high school's Reinhard Jumamoy continues to rack up triple-doubles as his Bullpups stay in the top two race with fellow clear-cut contenders Adamson and FEU

MANILA, Philippines – The Nazareth-NU Bullpups stayed on pace for a top two finish in the UAAP Season 85 boys’ basketball tournament after cruising over the free-falling UPIS Junior Maroons, 83-71, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Sunday, February 19.

Reinhard Jumamoy toyed around the UPIS defenses with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, albeit with 9 turnovers for his third triple-double of the season, while Kurt Perciano topscored with 24 points on 11-of-16 shooting for the 9-2 Bullpups.

The Junior Maroons, on the other hand, continued to run ragged with essentially a seven-man rotation, as Jonas Napalang paced the 1-10 squad with 20 points in 36 minutes.

Kobe Demisana shot himself out of the game with 11 points on a 3-of-20 clip and 1-of-12 from three, overshadowing his decent and expected defensive line of 4 steals and 2 blocks in 37 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Final Four-bound Adamson Baby Falcons stayed alone on top with a 10-1 record after whipping the seventh-place UE Junior Warriors, 83-60. Not to be outdone, the FEU-Diliman Baby Tamaraws caught the third playoff bus with a 90-77 rout of the Ateneo Blue Eagles for a 9-2 slate.

Usual suspects Mat Edding and Vince Reyes set the tone for the steamrolling Baby Falcons with 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Luke Felipe led the Baby Tamaraws with 21 points.

Only Drei Gragasin breached double-digit scoring for UE with 11 points in 14 minutes as the Junior Warriors fell to a 2-9 record.

Over at Ateneo’s losing side, league-leading scorer Kristian Porter tallied his second straight 20-20 game after a gaudy 28-point, 24-rebound double-double, but his line and Lebron Nieto’s 20-point effort were just not enough to stop the Blue Eagles from falling to a 4-7 slate.

Lastly, the UST Tiger Cubs earned a crucial win in their bid for the fourth and final playoff spot with an 81-80 squeaker over the La Salle-Zobel Junior Archers.

The España-based prospects now have a 5-6 record with three games left in the elimination round, while their Taft counterparts tied rival Ateneo at fifth with a 4-7 slate.

Four Tiger Cubs scored at least 15 in the all-important victory, led by Soysoy Zanoria’s 19 points and complemented with 17 points apiece from team leaders Mark Llemit and JP Pangilinan.

Justin San Agustin paced the sorry loss with 19 points, 7 assists, and 4 rebounds, while Charles Dimaano (15 points, 14 boards) and league-leading rebounder Rhyle Melencio (11 points, 15 boards) both tallied double-doubles.

The Scores

First Game

NU 83 – Perciano 24, Jumamoy 18, Tagotongan 8, Solomon 8, Alfanta 7, Yusi 7, Demetria 4, Colonia 2, Herrera 2, Palanca 2, Timbang 1, Barraca 0, Usop 0, Napa 0, Mendoza 0.

UPIS 71 – Napalang 20, Valdeavilla 15, Demisana 11, Raymundo 8, Melicor 7, Florentino 6, Villaverde 4.

Quarters: 25-14, 46-29, 64-45, 83-71.

Second Game

UST 81 – Zanoria 19, Llemit 17, Pangilinan 17, Jumao-as 15, Bucsit 8, Buenaflor 4, Esteban 1, Ayon 0, Manding 0, Suico 0, Tesocan 0.

DLSZ 80 – San Agustin 19, Dimaano 15, Melecio 13, Melencio 11, Espina 11, Alas 9, Chang 2, Cruz 0, Dimaano 0, Dimalanta 0, Dionisio 0, John 0, Pabellano 0, Sta. Maria 0.

Quarters: 13-13, 37-31, 48-53, 81-80.

Third Game

Adamson 83 – Edding 16, Reyes 15, Rosillo 10, De Jesus 6, Sajili 5, Perez 5, Medina 5, Culdora 5, Carillo 4, Tambauan 4, Abayon 3, Bonzalida 2, De Guzman 2, Manlapaz 1.

UE 60 – Gragasin 11, Roldan 9, De Leon 8, Duque 8, Flores 7, Malonzo 6, V. Reyes 3, F. Reyes 2, Caldit 2, Gatchalian 2, Isip 2, Arcega 0, Bagro 0, Morales 0, Pangilinan 0, Ramos 0.

Quarters: 26-19, 46-31, 68-40, 83-60.

Fourth Game

FEU 90 – Felipe 21, Mongcopa 15, Pre 12, Miranda 12, Cabonilas 9, Pasaol 7, Burgos 4, Daa 4, Herbito 3, Salangsang 3, Cabigting 0, Pascual 0.

Ateneo 77 – Porter 28, Nieto 20, Salandanan 9, Ebdane 8, De Guzman 5, Prado 3, Adevoso 2, Santiago 2, Delos Santos 0, Domangcas 0, Arada 0, Fidel 0, Urbina 0.

Quarters: 29-16, 51-34, 72-55, 90-77.

– Rappler.com