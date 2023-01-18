Janrey Pasaol, Lebron Nieto live up to family names in FEU, Ateneo routs

UP NEXT. Janrey Pasaol of FEU-Diliman and Lebron Nieto of Ateneo at the UAAP Season 85 boys' basketball tournament

FEU-Diliman and Ateneo respectively parade their up-and-coming stars as Janrey Pasaol and Lebron Nieto both tally huge lines in blowout wins

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU-Diliman Baby Tamaraws continued their early romp through the UAAP Season 85 boys’ basketball tournament with a 116-80 mauling of the UE Junior Warriors on Wednesday, January 18, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Janrey Pasaol, younger brother of former UE super scorer Alvin, continued family tradition with a 27-point bomb in just under 20 minutes on 9-of-13 shooting and 8-of-11 from the free throw line, to go with 7 assists, 4 steals, and 2 rebounds.

Four other Baby Tamaraws scored in double figures, led by Jedric Daa’s 12-point, 9-board line in just 16 minutes, while Drei Gragasin and Yuri Duque paced the sorry loss with 21 and 20 markers, respectively – more than half of the Warriors’ points.

In FEU’s last game, Pasaol also topscored with 14 points, 6 boards, and 4 steals as the Baby Tamaraws manhandled Ateneo, 85-50.

However, the Blue Eagles had a much better outing on Wednesday as they vented their ire on the UPIS Junior Maroons with a 109-64 beatdown, highlighted by a 22-2 fourth-quarter start.

Lebron Nieto, brother of twins and former Ateneo stars Matt and Mike, likewise made his family proud with a huge 36-point, 11-rebound double-double with 4 steals and 3 assists in just 27 minutes, while Kristian Porter – brother of former Eagles big man Kris – stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, 8 boards, 5 steals, and 2 blocks.

Daryl Valdeavilla led the losing cause with 18 points on a perfect 10-of-10 clip from the line, while lanky anchor Kobe Demisana scattered 12 points, 8 boards, 4 blocks, and 3 steals, albeit with 7 of UP’s 37 turnovers. In contrast, Ateneo only tallied 15 miscues in the wire-to-wire win.

In the two other games – both blowouts as well – the Adamson Junior Falcons cruised over the La Salle-Zobel Junior Archers, 78-60, while the defending champion Nazareth-NU Bullpups stayed unbeaten with an 84-58 mauling of the UST Tiger Cubs.

Six Adamson players scored at least 7 in the easy win, led by Peter Rosillo’s 14-point, 8-rebound line, while Ryhle Melencio topscored with 17 for the losing side.

Reinhard Jumamoy and RJ Colonia paced NU with 17 and 16 points, respectively, while Aga Clarito (15 points, 12 rebounds) and Pervi Timbang (13 points, 10 boards) each tallied double-doubles in the win.

Only JP Pangilinan and James Jumao-as breached double-digit scoring for UST with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Scores

First Game

FEU 116 – Pasaol 27, Daa 12, Miranda 11, Felipe 11, Pre 10, Salangsang 8, Bautista 8, Mongcopa 7, Cabonilas 7, Herbito 5, Pascual 4, Castillejos 4, Cabigting 2, Burgos 0, Baricaua 0, Maierhofer 0.

UE 80 – Gragasin 21, Duque 20, De Leon 7, Malonzo 6, Pangilinan 6, Caldit 5, Roldan 5, Ramos 4, Gatchalian 3, Morales 2, Arcega 1, F. Reyes 0, Bagro 0, V. Reyes 0, Isip 0, Flores 0.

Quarters: 30-21, 61-42, 96-56, 116-80.

Second Game

Adamson 78 – Rosillo 14, Abayon 13, Garcia 12, Medina 9, Bonzalida 7, Carillo 7, Edding 6, Tambauan 3, De Jesus 3, Mepaña 2, Sajili 2, Culdura 0, Manlapaz 0, Perez 0.

DLSZ 60 – Melencio 17, Melecio 12, Dimaano 11, Alas 9, San Agustin 7, Chang 2, Espina 2, Sta. Maria 0, John 0, Legaspi 0, Dionisio 0, Pabellano 0, Cruz 0.

Quarters: 23-26, 39-39, 59-47, 78-60.

Third Game

NU 84 – Jumamoy 17, Colonia 16, Clarito 15, Timbang 13, Perciano 4, Yusi 4, Tagotongan 3, Alfanta 2, Usop 2, Demetria 2, Solomon 2, Herrera 2, Barraca 2, Palanca 0, Mendoza 0, Napa 0.

UST 58 – Pangilinan 11, Jumao-as 10, Llemit 7, Naron 7, Velasquez 5, Zanoria 5, Esteban 4, Bucsit 4, Ayon 3, Manding 2, Buenaflor 0, Tesocan 0, Suico 0, Miaco 0.

Quarters: 13-8, 39-21, 63-42, 84-58.

Fourth Game

Ateneo 109 – Nieto 36, Porter 19, Salandanan 11, Domangcas 10, Fidel 9, Delos Santos 7, Ebdane 4, De Guzman 4, Aguirre 4, Adevoso 3, Santiago 2, Arada 0, Prado 0, Tupas 0.

UPIS 64 – Valdeavilla 18, Demisana 12, Napalang 10, Villaverde 9, Jacob 8, Melicor 6, Raymundo 1, Mendoza 0, Cordero 0.

Quarters: 23-15, 50-38, 74-53, 109-64.

– Rappler.com