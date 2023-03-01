Adamson clinches UAAP HS hoops top seed; FEU reasserts mastery over NU for No. 2

Adamson barges into the UAAP Final Four as the surprise top seed while FEU sends champion NU down to No. 3 with an elims-ending rout in the Season 85 boys' basketball tournament

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Baby Falcons capped off their masterful run to the top of the UAAP Season 85 boys’ basketball tournament standings with a 78-66 rout of fellow Final Four team UST Tiger Cubs at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Wednesday, March 1.

Carlo Bonzalida saved his best for last in the elimination round with a 26-point eruption on 11-of-16 shooting as Adamson claimed the top seed and one of two twice-to-beat advantages. They will once again face fourth-seeded UST on Tuesday, March 7, still at FilOil, with the time to be determined.

Peter Rosillo and Earl Medina scored 14 apiece in the easy win, while JP Pangilinan and Mark Llemit paced the loss with 16 and 13 points, respectively.

In the only other game left with implications in the quadruple-header, the FEU-Diliman Baby Tamaraws swept their elims series against the defending champion Nazareth-NU Bullpups with an 82-66 blowout win to claim the other twice-to-beat bonus.

Janrey Pasaol and Dwyne Miranda showed off with identical 22-point, 8-rebound statlines as FEU finished the eliminations with a 12-2 record. On March 7, they will again face NU with a clear shot to dethrone the mighty Bullpups and force a new champion by season’s end.

Only RJ Colonia finished with a decent outing in the loss as he finished with 23 points on 10-of-17 shooting. Triple-double king Reinhard Jumamoy, meanwhile, disappeared with just 9 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists on a paltry 4-of-22 clip in more than 35 minutes of action.

Meanwhile, in the other two non-bearing games, the La Salle-Zobel Junior Archers outgunned rival Ateneo Blue Eagles, 71-59, off a 21-point, 10-board game from Kieffer Alas.

The UE Junior Warriors, on the other hand, broke an eighth-place standings tie and kicked the UP Junior Maroons down alone in the cellar with a 71-56 beatdown, spearheaded by 18 and 17 points, respectively, from Vhon Roldan and Drei Gragasin.

Standings

Adamson 12-2 FEU 12-2 NU 11-3 UST 7-7 Ateneo 6-8 DLSZ 4-10 UE 3-11 UP 1-13

The Scores

First Game

Adamson 78 – Bonzalida 26, Rosillo 14, Medina 14, Garcia 10, Edding 5, Reyes 2, Abayon 2, Menpana 2, Perez 2, Carillo 1, Culdora 0.

UST 66 – Pangilinan 16, Llemit 13, Bucsit 9, Jumao-as 8, Manding 8, Ayon 5, Esteban 4, Zanoria 3, Bunaflor 0, Naron 0, Tesocan 0.

Quarters: 14-14, 36-37, 56-51, 78-66.

Second Game

FEU 82 – Pasaol 22, Miranda 22, Felipe 10, Pre 8, Mongcopa 7, Daa 6, Cabonilas 4, Salangsang 3, Pascual 0.

NU 66 – Colonia 23, Jumamaoy 9, Timbang 9, Timbang 7, Yusi 6, Perciano 6, Tagotongan 5, Alfanta 1, Solomon 1, Demetria 0, Usop 0, Herrera 0.

Quarters: 12-22, 39-30, 62-53, 82-66.

Third Game

DLSZ 71 – Alas 21, Melencio 20, Pabellano 11, Sta. Maria 5, Espina 5, Dimaano 4, Chang 3, Melecio 2, John 0.

Ateneo 59 – Nieto 16, porter 10, Domangcas 9, Salandanan 8, Adevoso 4, De Guzman 2, Ebdane 2, Arada 0, Santiago 0, Delos Santos 0, Tupas 0, Fidel 0, Aguirres 0.

Quarters: 19-15, 38-34, 51-52, 71-59.

Fourth Game

UE 71 – Roldan 18, Gragasin 17, De Leon 13, Duque 6, Reyes V. 5, Caldit 4, Flores 4, Bagro 2, Malonzo 2, Gatchalian 0, Reyes F. 0, Pangilinan 0, Isip 0, Ramos 0.

UPIS 56 – Valdeavilla 15, Demisana 13, Raymundo 7, Villaverde 6, Melicor 6, Gomez de Liano 5, Napalang 4, Jacob 0, Florentino 0, Rosete 0, Cordero 0, Pascual 0, Uvero 0, Mendoza 0.

Quarters: 21-13, 36-21, 52-38, 71-56.

– Rappler.com