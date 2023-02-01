Next big thing? Reinhard Jumamoy nabs 2nd triple-double as NU wins 6th straight

RISING STAR. The NU Bullpups' Reinhard Jumamoy celebrates after a three-point basket at the UAAP Season 85 boys' basketball tournament

Nazareth-NU rising star Reinhard Jumamoy becomes the first UAAP high school player to tally multiple triple-doubles in a season since UST's Mark Nonoy in 2019 as the Bullpups win their 33rd straight game

MANILA, Philippines – Nazareth-NU star guard Reinhard Jumamoy is quickly proving himself to be a man amongst boys in the UAAP Season 85 boys’ basketball tournament as his Bullpups cruised to a 78-62 rout of the reeling UPIS Junior Maroons at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Wednesday, February 1.

The 19-year-old pride of Cebu tallied his second triple-double of the season with a huge line of 25 points, 16 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal as NU rolled to its sixth straight win of the season and 33rd straight overall.

Jumamoy became the first player to tally two triple-doubles in one season in the UAAP juniors division since former UST prodigy Mark Nonoy achieved the feat in 2019.

Macmac Alfanta backed up his star teammate with 24 points and 9 boards, while RJ Colonia tallied a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double plus 4 assists.

At the other end, Jonas Napalang paced UPIS with a season-high 24 points, while anchor Kobe Demisana stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, 13 boards, 3 steals, 3 blocks, and 2 dimes in another full 40-minute run. The Junior Maroons dropped to last place with a 1-5 record heading the first-round finale.

In the second game, the Adamson Baby Falcons strengthened their own title contender bid with a sound 35-point whipping of the UE Junior Warriors, 87-52, to stay in second place with a 5-1 slate.

Vince Reyes wreaked havoc on the hapless UE defense with 20 points, 11 rebounds, 6 steals, 2 assists, and 1 block in just under 21 minutes of action, while Justin Garcia scored 11 with 4 dimes and 4 swipes in just 17 minutes.

Andrei de Leon dragged the Warriors to the finish line with 15 points, 7 boards, and 6 steals, albeit with 7 of UE’s 32 turnovers as they settled alongside UPIS with identical 1-5 records.

La Salle escapes rival Ateneo; FEU downs UST to stay in 2nd

In the third game of the quadruple-header, the La Salle-Zobel Junior Archers refused to fall to the lower rungs of the standings with a big 70-65 win over rival team Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Shad Chang took his turn under the spotlight with a team-high 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting, while the league’s top rebounder Ryhle Melencio churned out a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Third Ebdane paced the losing cause with 16 points as Lebron Nieto scored 15 on a paltry 4-of-19 clip. Kristian Porter, the league’s leading scorer, was held to just 9 points albeit with 14 boards in 20 foul-plagued minutes.

Finally, the FEU-Diliman Baby Tamaraws stayed in arm’s reach of Adamson after outgunning the UST Tiger Cubs in the main event, 79-69, for a second place-tying 5-1 record.

FEU’s leading scorer and UAAP top assist man Janrey Pasaol led the way with 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 dimes with 7 turnovers, while VJ Pre tallied a big 13-point, 14-board double-double.

Mark Llemit paced UST with 17 points as JP Pangilinan and James Jumao-as scored 15 apiece. The Tiger Cubs entered a three-way tie at fourth with Ateneo and La Salle after the loss with a 2-4 slate.

The Scores

First Game

NU 78 – Jumamoy 25, Alfanta 24, Colonia 13, Clarito 6, Timbang 4, Perciano 3, Solomon 2, Yusi 1, Herrera 0, Tagotongan 0, Barraca 0, Demetria 0, Usop 0.

UPIS 62 – Napalang 24, Demisana 18, Valdeavilla 9, Melicor 9, Raymundo 2, Villaverde 0, Mendoza 0, Gomez de Liaño 0, Cordero 0.

Quarters: 15-13, 32-18, 50-44, 78-62.

Second Game

Adamson 87 – Reyes 22, Garcia 11, Sajili 9, Bonzalida 8, Edding 8, Medina 8, Rosillo 8, Carillo 7, De Guzman 3, De Jesus 3, Culdura 0, Manlapaz 0, Perez 0, Tambauan 0.

UE 52 – De Leon 15, Morales 12, Roldan 9, Gragasin 6, Gatchalian 4, Bagro 2, Duque 2, Pangilinan 1, Isip 1, V. Reyes 0, F. Reyes 0, Ramos 0, Arcega 0, Flores 0.

Quarters: 17-14, 42-26, 69-43, 87-52.

Third Game

DLSZ 70 – Chang 14, Dimaano 12, Melencio 12, Espina 11, San Agustin 7, Pabellano 7, Melecio 6, Cruz 1, Sta. Maria 0.

Ateneo 65 – Ebdane 16, Nieto 15, Porter 9, Santiago 7, Salandanan 7, Domangcas 5, Adevoso 2, De Guzman 2, Urbina 2, Prado 0, Delos 0, Santos 0, Arada 0, Aguirre 0, Tupas 0.

Quarters: 12-19, 39-31, 57-48, 70-65.

Fourth Game

FEU 79 – Pasaol 20, VJ Pre 13, Miranda 11, Herbito 8, Mongcopa 7, Salangsang 7, Felipe 6, Daa 3, Cabonillas 2, Pascual 2, Cabigting 0.

UST 69 – Llemit 17, Pangilinan 15, Jumao-as 15, Bucsit 6, Ayon 6, Tesocan 4, Pantaleon 2, Miaco 2, Esteban 2, Manding 0, Velasquez 0.

Quarters: 20-22, 46-39, 58-50, 79-69.

