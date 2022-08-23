Kenji Duremdes, son of PBA great Kenneth, commits to UST

Kenji Duremdes, a former member of NU's loaded high school squad and son of PBA legend Kenneth, gives UST a boost after the decommitment of several Growling Tiger prospects

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Growling Tigers added another exciting new recruit by securing the commitment of 6-foot-2 wing player Kenji Duremdes, he confirmed to Rappler on Tuesday, August 23.

The 19-year-old Kenji, who is the son of former PBA MVP Kenneth Duremdes, says he’s eligible to play by UAAP Season 85 after finishing his high school career with Marina High School in Huntington Beach, California.

The second-generation talent’s decision came down to UST and La Salle.

“I feel like UST can provide a better opportunity for me to showcase my abilities and talent to help the team win,” he shared during an interview.

Duremdes, who used to play for NU’s loaded championship high school squad, feels that his experience in the United States helped him become “a more complete and versatile player mainly because of the different styles of basketball played.”

“I believe and know that I am a winner, and I will do anything and everything to help the team win, which means I’ll do what Coach Bal David and the whole team would need of me to the best of my abilities to help us win,” he said.

“I can help UST with my ability to shoot and finish with contact. Overall, I still need to improve in every aspect of my game.”

In Espana, Duremdes will get to play with his brother Kylle Magdangal and friend Echo Laure, who also recently committed to UST after spending the last year training in the United States.

“It feels great knowing that me and my brother will still play together in college and because we have that connection on and off the court. It’s going to be an exciting experience for us,” said Duremdes.

When asked if he plans to play out all five years of eligibility with the Growling Tigers, Duremdes replied that “As of the moment, I am 100% committed to play for UST, and I just really want to focus on the present.”

UST suffered a major loss recently with the decommitment of Kean Baclaan, who made the move to the NU Bulldogs, but the Growling Tigers did strengthen with the commitment of Richi Calimag, who will also be eligible by UAAP Season 85.

UST is looking to improve on a seventh-place finish in UAAP Season 84. – Rappler.com