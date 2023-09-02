WATCH: Philippine Army team clinches gold at prestigious South Korea dragon boat tilt

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TEAM PHILIPPINES. Members of the Philippine Army Dragon Boat Team celebrate their first win at the Korea Busan International Dragon Boat Festival on September 1, 2023.

The Philippines' Army Dragon Warriors dominate the Premiere Open, Small Boat category at the Korea Open Busan International Dragon Boat Festival

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Army Dragon Boat Team clinched the gold medal in a paddling event at the Korea Open Busan International Dragon Boat Festival on Friday, September 1.

The Army Dragon Warriors topped the Premiere Open, Small Boat category, clocking 51.294 seconds in the 200-meter event held at the Suyeong River in Busan, South Korea, the team said in a Facebook post on Saturday, September 2.

The United Arab Emirates team came in second with 52.105 seconds, followed by the Chinese team which clocked 52.145 seconds.

The Army Dragon Warriors said in another post that it was their “first win” at the Busan tilt.

The prestigious event drew teams from 12 countries. Aside from the Philippines and the host country, the other teams were from the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, UAE, and Malaysia.

The team will compete in the 300-meter event scheduled at 10 am on Saturday, September 2.

The Philippine Army Dragon Boat Team, established in 2010, had previously won medals in events organized by the International Dragon Boat Federation.

In 2014, the team won the gold medal in the 9th International Dragon Boat Federation Club Crews World Championships in the 200m Premier Open event in Italy.

In 2011, seven Philippine Army athletes joined the Pinoy Dragon Warriors, Philippine Dragon Boat Federation (PDBF) team that won five golds and two silver medals in the world championships in Florida, USA. – Rappler.com