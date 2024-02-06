LIVESTREAM: 2024 WSL Baler International Pro surfing competition

LIVE

From February 1 to 7, Baler hosts the inaugural 2024 WSL Baler International Pro

BALER, Philippines – The World Surf League heads to the birthplace of Philippine surfing for the first time!

From February 1 to 7, Baler hosts the inaugural 2024 WSL Baler International Pro, where the best surfers across Asia compete in the Qualifying Series event.

Held at Sabang Beach, Baler, some of the Filipino surf talents seeing action in the Longboard and Shortboard qualifying series include John Mark “Marama” Tokong, Rogelio Esquivel Jr., Rj Chico Lopez, Neil Sanchez, Roger Casugay, Daisy Valdez, Mara Lopez, and Ashlee Lopez. — Rappler.com