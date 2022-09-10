T4-led Vietnam Philippines winless at ASEAN Grand Prix

MANILA, Philippines – Vietnam made light work of the Philippine women’s volleyball team, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16, at the 2022 ASEAN Grand Prix in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand on Saturday, September 10.
Star spiker “T4” Tran Thi Thanh Thuy led all scorers in the win with 13 points – 6 coming in the first set alone – off 11 attacks.
Coming off a sorry 13-point first-set loss, the Filipinas started strong in the second with a 5-3 lead before holding on to within one, 11-12, midway through the frame, thanks to the efforts of top stars Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza.
However, the mighty Vietnamese erased all doubt of their dominance with a 13-5 finishing kick for another blowout finish, 25-16, and the commanding two-set lead.
The Filipinas only got as near as two, 11-13, in the third before Vietnam pulled away for good with an 8-2 run for the 21-13 gap and never looked back.
Two-time Premier Volleyball League (PVL) MVP Tots Carlos paced the loss with 11 points – 8 in the third set alone – while Ced Domingo and Jema Galanza scored 7 apiece.
Team Philippines will wrap up the three-day pocket tournament with a match against Indonesia on Sunday, September 11, 4 pm (Manila time) for a shot at the bronze medal. – Rappler.com
