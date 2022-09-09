Filipinas falter in Thailand as hosts earn ASEAN Grand Prix debut sweep

Filipina volleyball stars Jia de Guzman and Jema Galanza at the 2022 ASEAN Grand Prix in Thailand

The Philippine women's volleyball team falls in a sweep to Thailand despite a strong second-set effort to kickstart its 2022 ASEAN Grand Prix campaign in Nakhon Ratchasima

MANILA, Philippines – Thailand reasserted its Southeast Asian volleyball mastery with a 25-17, 25-22, 25-12 home court sweep of the Philippines at the start of the 2022 ASEAN Grand Prix in Nakhon Ratchasima on Friday, September 9.

Two-time Premier Volleyball League (PVL) MVP Tots Carlos paced the Philippines with a team-high 11 points off 10 attacks and 1 block. Fellow MVP Jema Galanza backstopped the effort with 8 points while Michele Gumabao and Ced Domingo scored 4 apiece.

Off a 16-14 Thailand lead in the second set, the feisty Filipinas silenced the home crowd with a big 6-0 swing led by Jema Galanza and Michele Gumabao to go up by 4, 20-16, off a Thai miscue that forced a timeout.

However, the host team quickly composed itself and emphatically shut down the Philippines’ rally with a 9-2 comeback for the 25-22 finish.

That was all the momentum the Thais needed to start off with a 13-5 pummeling in the third set and never look back, as they peaked with a 13-point lead to set the final frame score.

Top star spiker Pimpichaya Kokram led all scorers with 17 points off 16 attacks and 1 block, while Wipawee Srithong scored 10 in just two sets.

The Philippines now aims for a quick bounce-back on Saturday, September 10, 4 pm (Manila time), against another Southeast Asian powerhouse in Vietnam. – Rappler.com