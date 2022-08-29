Weary Philippines falls in Taiwan sweep, settles for best-ever AVC finish at 6th

SIXTH PLACE. The Philippines finishes sixth in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women u2013 its best ever at the Asian level since 1983.

The Philippines settles for a sixth-place finish in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women – its best finish yet in an Asia-level tournament since 1983

MANILA, Philippines – Chinese Taipei ended its 2022 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women campaign with a tight sweep over host Philippines, 28-26, 25-21, 25-21, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Monday, August 29.

Ced Domingo led the losing cause with 12 points off 11 attacks and 1 block. Michele Gumabao scored 9, while Pangs Panaga and Jema Galanza tallied 8 points apiece to help the country clinch a sixth-place finish – its best in the tournament after bottoming out at ninth in 2018.

After going down two sets to none, the Philippines bounced back with a strong 8-5 start in the third before the Taiwanese staged an 11-5 resurgence to seize a 16-13 gap at the 2nd technical timeout.

Although the Filipinas still managed to push for a 20-all tie off a Galanza off-the-block hit, Chinese Taipei fired off a 4-1 finishing kick to officially clinch fifth place in the nine-country tournament.

The Philippine team – playing in its sixth game in seven days – looked headed for an easy first-set loss after going down at set point, 20-24. However, Gumabao led a spirited rally that peaked at 26-all before the Taiwanese hammered two straight kills for the extended finish.

The Filipinas rallied through exhaustion in the second as Gumabao pushed for a 19-all tie, but Chinese Taipei again peaked in the endgame with a 6-2 push for the 25-21 finish and the two-set advantage.

Although the Philippines missed out on a podium finish in the AVC, this is still the country’s best finish in an Asia-level tournament since 1983. – Rappler.com