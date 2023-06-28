Jaja Santiago returns to Japan, ends PVL comeback talks

Tipped to play with Chery Tiggo in the Premier Volleyball League, Jaja Santiago opts to take her talent back to Japan after signing with a title-contending squad

MANILA, Philippines — Jaja Santiago heads back to the Japan V.League Division 1 after signing a deal with JT Marvelous, the club team announced on Wednesday, June 28.

Santiago, who had played most of her stint in Japan with the Saitama Ageo Medics, jumps to a new team that won the league championship twice in the past four seasons.

This after reports floated that Santiago was set to play with the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in the Premier Volleyball League as the former NU star got listed as a reserve.

The 6-foot-5 Filipina middle blocker has been instrumental for the Ageo Medics in Japan, having won the Best Middle Blocker award and one of the Best Six in the entire league.

“As a new member of JT Marvelous, I am sure this season will be an exciting and challenging year,” said Santiago in a statement.

“I would be happy if you could continue to cheer and support me everywhere I go,” she added.

“This season, I will do my best to work hard together with my new teammates and show the best performance I can.”

Santiago is reportedly in the process of obtaining Japanese citizenship in hopes of playing as a naturalized player. – Rappler.com