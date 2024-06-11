De Brito praises Canino’s coachability, calls La Salle star a ‘natural killer’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Alas Pilipinas head coach Jorge Souza de Brito says Angel Canino is capable of doing damage in 'any position' as the La Salle star manages to shine even in a different role

MANILA, Philippines – Pouncing on the opportunity to excel and deliver for Alas Pilipinas, Angel Canino was certainly a godsend for coach Jorge Souza de Brito.

The Brazilian coach praised the UAAP Season 85 Most Valuable Player’s coachability and willingness to try out new approaches to her game, as made evident by her recent stint in the AVC Challenge Cup.

“A natural killer,” De Brito told reporters of Canino in a sit-down interview on Tuesday, June 11.

“Maybe any position, she will do damage. This one is one of the most important adds because she is still young, a long way there in the UAAP,” De Brito said, adding an anecdote of Canino agreeing to be an opposite hitter instead of her usual open spiker position.

“What more could you ask for in someone joining the national team?”

Posting averages of 13 points, built on 11 attacks, 1.2 aces, and 0.7 blocks in six games played, her move to a new position was feted with the tournament’s Best Opposite Hitter award.

Canino shone despite being just weeks removed from an abridged UAAP Season 86 stint, which saw her miss five games due to a deep gash in her right arm.

Even with a short preparation time, Canino and the team made history as Alas barged into its first-ever AVC tournament semifinals and copped bronze, climbing eight spots in the world rankings to No. 55.

De Brito also thanked La Salle for allowing Canino to play for Alas, which was repaid with international playing experience and skills.

“I’m really thankful because La Salle and coach Ramil (de Jesus) let us borrow (Canino), because in the past, it was always we cannot bring the (players),” told De Brito.

“I have to thank him because I think it is special for La Salle to let her come, it is more important that you can help each other. If there is something that we can give back to him, it is this kind of experience she should have here.” – Rappler.com