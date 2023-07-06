Slovenia averts disaster versus China; Italy, Brazil deliver contrasting VNL wins

STAYING AFLOAT. Italian spiker Alessandro Michieletto attempts an attack over the Canadian defense in the 2023 VNL men's tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena

Slovenia downs China, preventing a second reverse sweep in as many days, while Italy and Brazil handle their respective games against Canada and the Netherlands in varying lengths

MANILA, Philippines – Slovenia quickly bounced back from its heartbreaking five-set reverse sweep loss to Poland in the ongoing 2023 Volleyball Men’s Nations League (VNL), this time trouncing lowly China in four, 25-21, 25-20, 24-26, 25-23, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday, July 6.

In Slovenia’s second game in as many days, Klemen Cebulj once again led all scorers with 21 points on 18 attacks, 2 blocks, and 1 ace, while Ziga Stern backstopped with 18 points.

Tine Urnaut and Jan Kozamernik scored 13 apiece, with the latter delivering clutch hits and the game-winning ace in the fourth set’s twilight from down 22-23.

Slovenia, ranked No. 8 in the world, elected to sit out fan favorite Rok Mozic after a 17-point effort against Poland last Wednesday, July 5.

China, which blew a 16-11 lead midway through the fourth set and a 23-22 advantage later in the frame, now sits at a 2-8 record for 13th place in the 16-team field.

Jingyin Zhang paced the loss with 16 points, while Yuantai Yu was not far behind with 15.

With the win, Slovenia now enters a three-way tie with Italy and Brazil with identical 7-3 records.

Italy, however, only has 20 points compared to the other countries’ 22, as it needed five sets to dispose of Canada, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-9, in the middle game of the day’s triple-header.

Alessandro Michieletto led the hard-fought win with 18 points on 14 attacks, 3 blocks, and 1 ace while Gianluca Galassi and Yuri Romano scored 17 points apiece.

Ryan Sclater led all scorers with 22 in the loss that sent Canada down to a 2-8 slate for a 13th-place tie with China.

In contrast to Italy’s marathon, Brazil cruised to a 25-21, 25-15, 25-20 decision over the Netherlands in the day’s curtain-raiser, with Henrique Honorato and Lucas Saatkamp serving as pacesetters with team-highs of 10 points each.

Wouter Ter Maat led the losing side also with 10 points, while captain Nimir Abdel-Aziz settled for just 8 following a 24-point outburst against Canada the day prior.

Holding a 5-5 record, the Netherlands still hangs on to seventh place over 7-2 Poland due to a superior point total, 17-16. – Rappler.com