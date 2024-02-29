‘Massive potential’: PH bids to host FIVB Volleyball World Men’s Championship

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ELITE. US and France in action in the 2023 Volleyball Nations League.

The Philippines hopes to showcase elite men’s volleyball action as the country bids for the FIVB Volleyball World Men’s Championship 2025 hosting

MANILA, Philippines – The world’s best volleyball players in men’s action may just showcase their wares in the Philippines.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) aims to make that happen as the country formalized its bid on Thursday, February 29, to host the prestigious FIVB Volleyball World Men’s Championship 2025.

“We see a massive potential in the Philippines,” said FIVB Volleyball World chief business officer Guido Betti. “We decided to bring the VNL (Volleyball Nations League) here two years ago and the fandom was crazy. We’re overwhelmed, and with that being said, players will be happy to come back.”

Betti, along with FIVB Volleyball World CEO Finn Taylor, met with PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara during the special briefing of the Philippines’ hosting bid.

Senator Pia Cayetano, a staunch sports advocate, also attended the Thursday meeting at the Grand Hyatt Manila in BGC, Taguig City along with Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, Philippine Sports Commission officials led by chairman Richard Bachmann, and other key representatives.

“As they say, teamwork makes the dream work and this meeting is a first major step towards the dream of a successful bid and eventual hosting of the men’s world championship,” said Suzara.

HOSTING BID. Senator Pia Cayetano and Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco (third and fourth from left) with (from left) Philippine National Volleyball Federation president Ramon “Tats” Suzara, Volleyball World CEO Finn Taylor, Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann and Philippine Olympic Committee secretary-general Atty. Warton Chan.

The Philippines hopes to ride the heels of the PNVF’s successful staging of the VNL, which the top FIVB officials praised as the best hosted editions in 2022 and 2023, with the country boasting a huge local fan base.

“The VNL last year at the MOA Arena was the best event of the VNL and we had 14 stops around the world,” Finn said. “It shows that the Philippines has embraced the best of volleyball, and we were able to see that not only the fans embraced the players, but teams embraced the fans.”

“They can’t wait to come back,” Finn added.

The PNVF hosted two weeks of VNL action, both men and women, at the Araneta Coliseum in 2022 and a men’s leg at the Mall of Asia Arena last year.

Both major venues are again eyed for next year’s world championship.

“Love from the people here was unique that all the volleyball players are dreaming for,” said Betti.

Cayetano shared her experiences as a former varsity and national volleyball player as she committed Taguig City and Senator Alan Peter Cayetano’s support for the event.

“We’ve come a long way and we’re so excited to be part of this journey,” said Cayetano, promising that the Senate will support the event hosting. “We know that 2025 is a year that will bring much pride to the Philippines and share the love the Filipinos have.”

The Philippines hasn’t been to the men’s world championship since the 1974 edition in Mexico.

As host, the Philippines may earn a slot along with the 31 of the world’s best nations.

The formal announcement of the winning host is set late March. – Rappler.com