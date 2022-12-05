LIVE UPDATES: PVL Reinforced Conference finals Game 2 – December 6

The Petro Gazz Angels shoot for a successful defense of their 2019 PVL Reinforced Conference title while the Cignal HD Spikers strive to keep alive their shot at a first PVL gold

MANILA, Philippines – The Petro Gazz Angels just need to beat the Cignal HD Spikers on Tuesday, December 6, at the PhilSports Arena to reclaim their PVL Reinforced Conference title.

Following a thrilling Game 1 triumph that got fans buzzing after a 37-35 third-set finish, Lindsey Vander Weide, MJ Phillips, Djanel Cheng, and the rest of the Angels certainly have momentum on their side to finish the job in a two-game championship series sweep.

However, the HD Spikers have also proved in their Game 1 loss that they have just as much of a chance to win as long as the breaks of the game fall their way.

With a core of import Tai Bierria, Roselyn Doria, Ces Molina, and Gel Cayuna, Cignal has the right tools clicking at the right time to make a two-game winning push for the franchise’s first PVL title after a string of bronzes in the past.

With the HD Spikers’ backs now against the wall, the Angels must stay wary that their rise to the top would not be met with turbulence leading to a sorry crash.

Will Cignal fine-tune its plans to get a clearer look at a comeback or will Petro Gazz put a premium on its winning drive to defend its three-year reign? Tune in to this page for live updates. – Rappler.com