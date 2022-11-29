Win-win: Cignal clinches 1st PVL finals spot as Petro Gazz boosts bid with win

Due to the PVL tiebreaker system, the Cignal HD Spikers clinch their first-ever PVL finals berth despite losing in four sets to the Petro Gazz Angels

MANILA, Philippines – In a strange turn of events on the last day of the PVL Reinforced Conference semifinals, defending champion Petro Gazz Angels boosted their finals return bid with a four-set win over Cignal, 25-14, 25-21, 25-27, 25-19, at the PhilSports Arena on Tuesday, November 29.

However, due to their lone win in the third set, the HD Spikers also clinched their first-ever finals berth as a PVL franchise owing to a superior set ratio of 7:4 (1.75) over Petro Gazz’s 6:4 (1.5).

Lindsey Vander Weide towed Petro Gazz to the win with a 30-point eruption, all off attacks, while MJ Phillips clinched a conference-high 7 blocks on the way to a 13-point finish.

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas scored 10, all off attacks, while Djanel Cheng added 7 points to go with 16 excellent sets.

However, it was Cignal import Tai Bierria who shone brightest in the game, as she dropped 4 of her 15 points in the crucial 6-1 third-set swing from down 21-24 to help the HD Spikers claim the frame – and the eventual finals berth – in extended time, 27-25.

Five other Cignal spikers scored at least 6 in the loss, led by 8 points from Ria Meneses and 7 each from Roselyn Doria and Ces Molina.

Regardless of the result of the game between the Creamline Cool Smashers and the Chery Tiggo Crossovers – who are still playing as of posting – the HD Spikers will still rise above the Angels in the event of a 2-1 standings triple-tie. – Rappler.com