Rappler Talk Sports: Choco Mucho gears up for PVL 2022

Rappler Talk Sports: Choco Mucho gears up for PVL 2022
Bookmark this page to catch Rappler's interview with Choco Mucho head coach Oliver Almadro along with new recruits Aduke Ogunsanya and Desiree Cheng

MANILA, Philippines – After falling short of a podium finish in the inaugural season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), the Choco Mucho Flying Titans made sure to beef up its team with the country’s top talents. 

La Salle Lady Spikers Aduke Ogunsanya, Desiree Cheng, and University of the Philippines Lady Maroon Isa Molde are among the Philippine volleyball standouts who will add firepower to Choco Mucho. 

Join Rappler in its interview with head coach Oliver Almadro, Ogunsanya and Cheng on Thursday, February 3 at 8 pm, as they talk about their preparations for the upcoming PVL Open Conference in March. – Rappler.com 

More commonly known as Bee, Beatrice Go is a multimedia sports reporter for Rappler, who covers Philippine sports governance, national teams, football, and the UAAP. Stay tuned for her news and features on Philippine sports and videos like the Rappler Athlete’s Corner and Rappler Sports Timeout.
