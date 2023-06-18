Orillaneda-Epa, Abdilla-Varga pairs complete perfect BVR runs

CHAMPS. NU's Kly Orillaneda and Kathrina Epa in action at the BVR On Tour.

NU's Kly Orillaneda and Kathrina Epa pull off a 6-0 sweep as Harbor Pilot's Ranran Abdilla and Rancel Varga also prove unstoppable in the Beach Volleyball Republic

CANDON CITY, Philippines – NU’s Kly Orillaneda and Kathrina Epa captured the women’s crown, while Harbor Pilot’s Ranran Abdilla and Rancel Varga claimed the men’s title as both pairs completed division sweeps to rule the Beach Volleyball Republic (BVR) On Tour.

Orillaneda and Epa pulled off a thrilling 21-17, 17-21, 15-11 victory over Bacolod’s Bianca Lizares and Honey Grace Cordero for a six-match sweep of the Candon City leg on Sunday, June 18, at Darapidap Beach here.

It was Orillaneda and Epa’s first BVR on Tour crown as a pair, but not without surviving a tough stand by Lizares and Cordero.

In the men’s division, Abdilla and Varga downed NU’s Pol Salvador and Alex Iraya, 21-13, 21-10, for a perfect 5-0 campaign.

The win gave Abdilla his fifth BVR on Tour title, while Varga earned his third gold.

Orillaneda and Epa showed endgame poise after a Lizares hit forced the match’s last deadlock at 11-11.

NU wrapped it up with a 4-0 run, starting with Epa’s back-to-back kills. Orillaneda’s loop shot put her team at match point before Epa delivered the championship-sealing kill.

West V’s Bea Tan and Jennifer Cosas defeated Ateneo 2’s Jana Cane and Liz Lomocso, 21-14, 21-19, to secure the bronze medal.

Milktea Network’s Chye Tan and Alex Ramos also placed third after a 16-21, 23-21, 15-12 win over DLSU’s Vince Maglinao and Andre Espejo in the men’s side. – Rappler.com