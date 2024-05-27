Shai Nitura takes on mentorship role as Adamson takes part in Shakey’s tiff

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CELEBRATE. Shaina Nitura (3) in action for the Adamson Lady Baby Falcons in the UAAP Season 86 girls' volleyball tournament.

Graduating UAAP Season 86 girls' volleyball MVP Shai Nitura aims to help her teammates transition to life without her in the upcoming Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP Season 86 girls’ volleyball Most Valuable Player Shai Nitura leads the charge for the Adamson Lady Baby Falcons for the final time in the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (GVIL) that will run from May 29 to June 9.

Nitura, who will graduate from high school in June, said she will play sparingly and take on more of a mentorship role as the Lady Baby Falcons transition to life without their star player.

“I’m happy to be lined up even though I’m about to graduate but I’m here to support my younger teammates mentally and physically,” Nitura told reporters in Filipino during the GVIL press conference on Monday, May 27.

“There’s everything to gain in Season 87 for their juniors campaign. That’s what I told them – there’s no pressure, but we have to gain courage,” she added.

Nitura helped lead the Lady Baby Falcons to an immaculate 14-0 campaign in Season 86 capped by a final sweep of the NU Nazareth School en route to their first UAAP girls’ volleyball crown

Aside from the MVP, Nitura also bagged the 1st Best Outside Spiker award.

She previously committed to playing for the Lady Falcons in college in Season 87, looking to help Adamson turn its fortunes around after it finished seventh in the women’s tournament last season.

“There’s no issue but there are some drastic changes as I moved from the girls’ to the women’s game,” said Nitura.

“But my coaches and teammates are ready to welcome me and support me in my upcoming journey.”

Adamson will be joined by 17 other teams from the UAAP, NCAA, and several provincial-based teams led by defending champion California Academy in Antipolo.

The Cal Babies were spearheaded by MVP Casiey Dongallo as well as teammates Gelai Gajero and Kizzie Madriaga, who are now all with the UE Lady Warriors.

Meanwhile, runners-up Naga College Foundation was led by Alas Pilipinas member Arah Panique, who now plays for the NU Lady Bulldogs.

Other teams include the University of Santo Tomas, De La Salle-Zobel, FEU-Diliman, Emilio Aguinaldo College, Arellano University, UP Integrated School, and the University of Perpetual Help.

Provincial teams include Bacolod Tay Tung, La Salle Lipa, Bethel Academy, Holy Rosary College, Chiang Kai Shek College, Kings Montessori School, and Lyceum-Cavite.

Just like last year, the 18 teams will be divided into four pools, with the top two from each bracket advancing to the quarterfinals.

The eliminations will be played in only three sets, while the usual five-set contest will be used in the playoffs.

According to Athletic Events and Sports Management Inc. chief Ian Laurel, there will be no challenge system.

Games will be broadcast on Smart Sports, Puso Pilipinas, YouTube, and the Smart Livestream App.– Rappler.com