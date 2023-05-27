California, Naga arrange Shakey’s girls volley finals off semis stunners

Naga College Foundation and California Academy meet up in the Shakey's Girls Volleyball Invitational knockout final after eliminating favored Bacolod Tay Tung and UAAP champion NU-Nazareth, respectively

MANILA, Philippines – California Academy and Naga College Foundation forged a knockout final match in the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (GVIL) after booting out favored NU-Nazareth and Bacolod Tay Tung, respectively, in the semifinals on Saturday, May 27, at the San Andres Gym in Manila.

Philippine national team prospects Casiey Dongallo and Gelai Gajero topscored for the Antipolo-based California team with 27 and 24 points, respectively, as they shocked the reigning UAAP high school champions Lady Bullpups in a tight four-set conquest, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 27-25.

Kizzie Madriago steered the offense with 21 excellent sets in California’s big comeback after dropping the first set and lagging 21-24 late in the fourth.

Naga likewise bounced back from a forgettable first-frame defeat with its own four-set win over Bacolod, 11-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23, off Arah Ellah Panique’s 27 big points.

Sheena Sarie and Nathasza Bombita shored up support in the victory with 15 and 12 points, respectively.

California and Naga now enter a one-week layoff before their knockout showdown for the gold next Saturday, June 3, 4 pm.

NU and Bacolod, meanwhile, lick their wounds before venting their ire on each other also on Saturday, 2 pm, in the bronze medal match. – Rappler.com