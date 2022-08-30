Marck Espejo stars in limited run as Spikers’ Turf breaks 3-year hiatus

Philippine men's volleyball team stars Marck Espejo and Ish Polvorosa shine in their teams' respective wins as the Spikers' Turf returns

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in three years, men’s volleyball returned on Philippine soil as the 2022 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference kicked off with the Cignal HD Spikers sweeping the Santa Rosa City Lions, 25-17, 25-15, 25-22, at the Paco Arena on Tuesday, August 30.

National team player JP Bugaoan led 10 other teammates who tallied at least 2 points in the balanced attack with 8 points off 5 attacks and 3 blocks, while Japan V. League import Marck Espejo scored 7 in just two sets played.

Jade Disquitado tallied a game-high 14 points in the losing effort, while Chris Hernandez scored 10.

It was a much tighter affair in the second game of the day’s double-header as the VNS One Alicia Griffins downed the Ateneo-Fudgee Barr Blue Eagles in a five-set thriller, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-9.

National team mainstay Ish Polvorosa steered the offense with a 29-excellent set eruption as John Benedict San Andres led the attack line with a triple-double of 20 points, 16 excellent receptions, and 13 excellent digs.

Amil Pacinio matched San Andres with a game-high 20 points in the heartbreaking loss, while Kennedy Batas backstopped with 17 points off 14 attacks, 2 blocks, and an ace.

Cignal aims to get its title defense bid on a good run with another win against the Army Troopers on Saturday, September 3, 2:30 pm, while VNS also shoots for its second win that same day against Santa Rosa at 5:30 pm.

Ateneo-Fudgee Barr will only get one day of rest before it suits up in a quick bounce-back opportunity against PGJC Navy on Thursday, September 1, 5:30 pm. – Rappler.com