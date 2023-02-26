Cignal nears Spikers’ Turf playoffs with 7th straight sweep; VNS stuns Imus in 5

ABOVE THE REST. Cignal star spiker Marck Espejo spikes the ball against the Vanguard defense at the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference

Marck Espejo and Ysay Marasigan conspire anew as Cignal wins its 21st straight set in the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference, while VNS upends favored Imus in a five-set marathon

MANILA, Philippines – The Cignal HD Spikers continue their unimpeded barrage to the 2023 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference playoffs with their seventh straight sweep, this time against the Vanguard Volley Hitters, 25-16, 25-18, 26-24, at the Paco Arena on Sunday, February 26.

Marck Espejo led the easy win anew with 11 points off 8 attacks and 3 aces, while team captain Ysay Marasigan added 10 points as Cignal rose to 7-0 for the conference.

No Vanguard player breached double-digit scoring as Vince Abrot led the way with 6 points on their way to their sixth straight loss for a 1-6 card.

Meanwhile, the second game of the double-header took much longer as the VNS Griffins stunned the Imus Spikers in a five-set marathon, 12-25, 25-20, 25-21, 11-25, 15-13, to rise to a winning record at 4-3.

Jeremy Pedrosa and Philip Bagalay scored 17 apiece in the momentum-boosting win, with the latter adding 24 excellent receptions to his line.

Four Imus players scored in double figures, with Kim Malabunga seeing his game-high 22-point outing go down the drain in a heartbreaker. Hero Austria and Francis Saura scored 13 and 12, respectively, in the loss that sent Imus down a 5-2 slate.

Cignal has its sights set next on the returning Cotabato Spikers on Sunday, March 5, 3 pm, while Vanguard takes on fellow cellar-dweller Air Force Jet Spikers at 5:30 pm.

Imus will also face Cotabato on Friday, March 3, 3 pm, while VNS will take a two-week break before taking on the Santa Rosa City Lions on Sunday, March 12, 12:30 pm. – Rappler.com