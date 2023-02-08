Cotabato stays unbeaten in Spikers’ Turf; Army downs Vanguard

The undefeated Cotabato Spikers win their third straight in the Spikers' Turf before a one-month layoff due to national team preparations, while the Army takes care of Vanguard in four sets

MANILA, Philippines – The Cotabato Spikers stayed unbeaten in the 2023 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference after a good four-set challenge by the Santa Rosa City Lions, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 25-17, at the Paco Arena on Wednesday, February 8.

National team member Jau Umandal led the charge with 22 points off 18 attacks, 3 blocks, and 1 ace to go with 14 excellent receptions.

Madz Gampong and captain Jayvee Sumagaysay scored 10 apiece for Cotabato, which rose to a 3-0 record for the conference and sent Santa Rosa down at 0-4.

Uriel Mendoza and Axel Van Book paced the loss with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Due to national team preparations, Cotabato will not see action until March 1 – the start of a hectic catch-up stretch where the Spikers will play three games in five days.

In the first game of the double-header, the Philippine Army Troopers bucked a first-set loss to rally past the Vanguard Volley Hitters in four, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-23.

Russel Fronda led three Troopers in double-digit scoring with 15 points off 12 attacks and 3 blocks, while Ron Medalla scored 14 on 12 attacks and 2 aces.

Jan Mangulabnan tallied 26 excellent sets as the Army rose to a 2-1 record, while Vanguard went the other way at 1-2.

Five Volley Hitters breached double figures in the loss, led by captain Jerome Cordez’s 17-point effort and Mfena Gwaza’s 14 points, all off attacks.

The Army will next challenge the undefeated D’ Navigators Iloilo on Sunday, February 12, 12:30 pm, while Vanguard and Santa Rosa both shoot for a bounce-back in the third game at 5:30 pm. – Rappler.com