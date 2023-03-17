Iloilo completes Spikers’ Turf semis cast

Iloilo claims the last semifinal berth in the Spikers’ Turf to join top contenders Cignal, Cotabato, and Imus

MANILA, Philippines – Iloilo completed the 2023 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference semifinal cast after trumping Vanguard in four sets, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-21, on Friday, March 17 at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The D’Navigators climbed to 7-2 to join unbeaten Cignal, AMC-Cotabato, and Imus-AJAA in the Final Four, with the seeding the only thing yet to be decided.

Jade Disquitado dropped a game-high 25 points on 20 attacks, 3 service aces, and 2 blocks while Rash Nursiddik contributed 17 points including 4 aces.

“I told the team that we have to give our all in this game because this is our last option to enter the top four,” said Iloilo head coach John Kenneth Panes in Filipino. “I told them to do everything they can.”

After a sluggish start that saw Vanguard’s Vince Abrot lord over the D’Navigators, Iloilo came alive in the second set with a blowout 25-12 equalizer.

Disquitado, Nursiddik, and Nas Gwaza then showed their poise in the third and fourth frames, helping the D’Navigators close out the Volley Hitters.

Gwaza chimed in 13 points, highlighted by 5 kill blocks.

Vanguard, which finished the tournament at the cellar at 1-9, was led by Abrot’s 17 points along with 11 excellent receptions. – Rappler.com