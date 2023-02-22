Spikers’ Turf: Imus blasts Army in 4 for 5th win, Navy edges Vanguard

SHAPING UP. The Imus Spikers celebrate a point at the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference

The 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference list of top contenders begins to take shape as Imus rises to No. 2 off a win against the Army, while the Navy keeps its own playoff bid alive

MANILA, Philippines – The Imus Spikers stamped their class anew at the 2023 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference with a four-set outgunning of the Philippine Army Troopers, 25-18, 25-14, 23-25, 25-18, at the Paco Arena on Wednesday, February 22.

Hero Austria and Kim Malabunga led with 14 and 12 points, respectively, in the win that put Imus up with a 5-1 record, just behind 5-0 Cignal.

Mark Christian Enciso paced the loss that sent the Army down to a 2-4 slate with 14 points, while team captain Benjaylo Labide scored 12.

In the second game of the double-header, the Navy Sealions fought tooth-and-nail with the Vanguard Volley Hitters, ending up with a 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23 squeaker for an even 3-3 record.

Team captain Greg Dolor and Chrisitian Marcelino were scoring machines in the win, as the duo posted 20 and 19 points, respectively, while Owen Suarez set them up to the tune of 14 excellent sets.

Vince Abrot topscored with 21 points off 18 attacks, 2 aces, and 1 block in the losing effort, as Vanguard neared the cellar with a 1-5 slate – identical to the Air Force and just above 0-4 NU.

The Navy will get a much-needed one-week break as it prepares for an uphill climb against the undefeated D’ Navigators Iloilo on Wednesday, March 1, 5:30 pm.

Imus guns for its sixth win on Sunday, February 26, 5:30 pm, against the VNS Griffins, while Vanguard takes on unbeaten Cignal earlier in the day at 3 pm.

However, the Army will get first dibs on testing the HD Spikers as it returns after just a one-day break on Friday, February 24, 5:30 pm. – Rappler.com