Umandal, Casana carry Navy over Army; Cignal sweeps VNS to stay unbeaten

Jao Umandal erupts for 29 points as EJ Casana tallies 33 excellent sets in the Navy's four-set win over the Army, while Cignal cruises to its ninth straight set win at the 2022 Spikers' Turf Open Conference

MANILA, Philippines – PGJC Navy banked on top stars Jao Umandal and EJ Casana in its four-set win over winless Army, 20-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-18, in the 2022 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Paco Arena on Thursday, September 8.

Umandal erupted for a conference-high 29 points on 26 attacks, 2 aces, and 1 block, while Casana directed the offense with a masterful 33-excellent set showing to push the Sealions up to a 2-1 record.

Benjaylo Labide and Patrick John Rojas paced the Troopers’ third straight loss to start the conference with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the first game of the double-header, the defending champion Cignal HD Spikers earned a 25-22, 25-20, 26-24 sweep over the VNS One-Alicia Griffins to stay unbeaten in the conference without a single set dropped so far.

Ysay Marasigan led the way with 14 points off 12 attacks, 1 block, and 1 ace, while Marck Espejo scored 8 in another limited run.

Kevin Montemayor topscored for VNS in its first loss for a 2-1 slate with 13 points, while Ben San Andres got checked to just 9 points.

Cignal has its sights set next on Tuesday, September 13, with a 5:30 pm match against the Navy, while the bounce-back-seeking VNS faces the undefeated NU Sta. Elena Nationals that same day at the 2:30 pm curtain-raiser.

The Army, meanwhile, can get a much-needed breakthrough on Saturday, September 10, 5:30 pm, against an Ateneo-Fudgee Barr side also seeking its first win after three tries. – Rappler.com