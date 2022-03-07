21 weightlifters eye SEA Games slots in Cebu City qualifying tilt

CEBU REPRESENT. Elreen Ando aims to once again represent the country in an international competition.

Tokyo Olympian Elreen Ando is among the weightlifters from Cebu and Bohol who are seeking to see action in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Weightlifters from Bohol and Cebu will vie for a chance to compete in the 2022 Southeast Asian Games.

Cebu City-based Olympian weightlifting coach Ramon Solis said 21 weightlifters will compete in seven categories in the SEA Games qualifying tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Tuesday, March 8.

“There will be men’s and women’s divisions with weight classes from 49 kilograms to 89 plus,” said Solis.

The weightlifter to watch out for is Olympian Elreen Ann Ando.

Ando, a native of Barangay Carreta, Cebu City, will compete in the 64-kg competition.

Aside from Ando, another veteran campaigner in international competitions will also seeing action in the competition.

Solis said Vanessa Sarno from Bohol will compete in the 71 kg class weight.

“We are expecting to send six to eight weightlifters to SEA Games from this qualifying tournament in Cebu,” said Solis.

Other notable weightlifters who will compete are Ando and Sarno’s fellow national team members Giselle Anne Betua, Leonida Cambarijan, John Fernando Agad, John Dexter Tabequi, Elien Rose Perez, and Dave Loyd Pacaldo.

Solis said the competition in Cebu is the second SEA Games qualifying tournament.

The first qualifying tournament was held in Zamboang City last March 5, while the third qualifying tournament will be held in Manila on March 10, where Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz will be seeing action, said Solis.

Winners in the qualifying tournament will be will be immediately sent to Manila prepare for the SEA Games, which will be hosted in Hanoi, Vietnam starting on May 12.

“They will be placed in a bubble training from March 15 until they leave for the SEA Games,” said Solis.

Expected to grace the Cebu City City leg is Philippine Sports Commission commissioner Ramon Fernandez and the newly named Cebu City Sports Commission chief John Pages. – Rappler.com