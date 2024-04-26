Zamboanga City declared champion of ZPRAA qualifying games

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHAMPIONS. The Zamboanga City Delegation at the awarding ceremony of the Zamboanga Peninsula Regional Athletic Association (ZPRAA) Games 2024.

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – The Zamboanga City Delegation was declared the overall champion in the Zamboanga Peninsula Regional Athletic Association (ZPRAA) Games 2024 per the official medal tally report by the Department of Education (DepEd) Regional Office IX.

With 102 golds, 97 silvers, and 93 bronze medals, Zamboanga City ranks first with 292 medals.

Zamboanga Del Sur and Dipolog City come in 2nd and 3rd, respectively, with a total of 251 and 240 medals. However, Zamboanga Del Sur has 101 golds, 71 silvers, and 79 bronzes, while Dipolog City has 87 golds, 88 silvers, and 65 bronzes.

Zamboanga Sibugay ranks 4th with 110 medals, compared to Pagadian City, which is in 5th place with 119 medals. However, Sibugay has 35 gold medals, 26 silver medals, and 57 bronze medals, compared to Pagadian City, which has 28 gold medals, 34 silver medals, and 57 bronze medals.

With the competitions wrapped up this Friday afternoon, April 26, at the Joaquin Enriquez Memorial Sports Complex in Baliwasan, this city, other delegations rank as follows: Zamboanga Del Norte at 6th (15 golds, 38 silvers, and 46 bronzes), Isabela City at 7th (9 golds, 16 silvers, and 33 bronzes), and Dapitan City at 8th (1 gold, 8 silvers, and 22 bronze medals).

With the athletes and coaches battling against the heat, host Zamboanga City worked with the ZPRAA management in rescheduling outdoor games to late afternoon to evening and indoor games in air-conditioned and well-ventilated venues. The 4-day qualifying games closed on Friday evening. – Rappler.com