Amazon’s Twitch livestreaming service to cut 500 jobs – report

Victor Barreiro Jr.

The layoffs are set to occur this week, as early as January 10 in the US

Amazon.com’s livestreaming service Twitch will face staffing cuts to 35% of its workforce, or about 500 jobs, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, January 9 (US time), citing people familiar with the matter.

The layoffs are set to occur this week, as early as Wednesday, January 10.

A report from TechCrunch added the latest round of layoffs follows a set of job cuts in 2023, and Bloomberg’s report noted Twitch remains unprofitable nine years after Amazon acquired it.

The news also comes after Twitch in December announced it would discontinue service in South Korea, citing “prohibitively expensive” costs to operate in the country. – Rappler.com

author

Victor Barreiro Jr.

Victor Barreiro Jr is part of Rappler's Central Desk. An avid patron of role-playing games and science fiction and fantasy shows, he also yearns to do good in the world, and hopes his work with Rappler helps to increase the good that's out there.
Amazon