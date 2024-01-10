Amazon’s Twitch livestreaming service to cut 500 jobs – report

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The layoffs are set to occur this week, as early as January 10 in the US

Amazon.com’s livestreaming service Twitch will face staffing cuts to 35% of its workforce, or about 500 jobs, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, January 9 (US time), citing people familiar with the matter.

The layoffs are set to occur this week, as early as Wednesday, January 10.

A report from TechCrunch added the latest round of layoffs follows a set of job cuts in 2023, and Bloomberg’s report noted Twitch remains unprofitable nine years after Amazon acquired it.

The news also comes after Twitch in December announced it would discontinue service in South Korea, citing “prohibitively expensive” costs to operate in the country. – Rappler.com