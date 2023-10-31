Elon Musk expected to attend global AI summit in UK – source

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SPACEX'S ELON MUSK. Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 16, 2023.

LONDON, United Kingdom – Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is expected to attend a global summit on artificial intelligence in Britain this week, according to a government official.

Britain is bringing together representatives of AI companies, political leaders and experts on November 1-2 to discuss what some see as the risks posed by AI, with an aim of building an international consensus on its safe development.

Around 100 participants will discuss subjects including the unpredictable advances of AI and the potential for humans to lose control of it, according to the agenda.

While several world leaders, including US Vice President Kamala Harris and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen are due to attend the summit, the full guest list has not been made public.

“In conversation with @elonmusk after the AI Safety Summit Thursday night on @X,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Musk’s social media platform X.

