Elon Musk says good for UK, US and China to align on AI safety

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Musk supports what is a rare point of cooperation between western powers, the US, EU, and Britain, and China

Elon Musk said it would be good for Britain, the United States and China to be aligned on the safety aspects of artificial intelligence at an event with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London on Thursday, November 2.

Sunak interviewed Musk on a small stage in a gilded room at Lancaster House, one of the government’s most opulent London venues which is often used for diplomatic functions.

Musk backed China’s inclusion in the first AI Safety Summit hosted at Bletchley Park, England, which over the past two days drew leading companies and nations together to agree initial steps on how to manage the risks of cutting-edge AI models.

Sunak and Musk’s discussion, which took place in front of an invited audience of dozens of business leaders and journalists, will be broadcast online later on Thursday. – Rappler.com