EU countries, lawmakers reach deal on rules for ChatGPT, other systems – source

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand miniature in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023

Discussions on the AI Act progress amid concerns of a delay on issues such as the proposed self-governance of AI firms

EU countries and lawmakers have agreed on rules governing artificial intelligence systems such as ChatGPT after 10 hours of discussions, a person with direct knowledge of the talks said on Thursday.

EU governments made compromises in the hopes of gaining lawmakers’ backing to be able to use AI in biometric surveillance for national security, defense and military purposes, the person said.

The talks which started at 1400 GMT on Wednesday are continuing with the focus on the use of biometric surveillance which lawmakers want to ban. – Rappler.com

This is a developing story.