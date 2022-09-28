Fast Company’s website shuts after Apple News feed hacked

Hackers sent two 'obscene and racist push notifications,' US business publication Fast Company says

US business and media publication Fast Company’s Apple News account was hacked on Tuesday evening, the company said, prompting it to shut down the website.

Apple Inc’s Apple News, had also disabled their channel with the Fast Company, the news aggregator app said in a tweet.

Hackers sent two “obscene and racist push notifications” about a minute apart, Fast Company said, adding, it had suspended the Apple News feed until the situation was resolved.

“We are investigating the situation and have suspended the feed & shutdown FastCompany.com until we are certain the situation has been resolved,” the publication said its tweet.

Fast Company’s website was down, with the page displaying a 404 error.

Fast Company is owned by publishing firm Mansueto Ventures LLC. – Rappler.com