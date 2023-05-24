2023 ASUS Zenbook OLED Series: Specs, features, price in the Philippines

ASUS on May 18 launched 3 new models from their ultraportable Zenbook OLED Series of laptops: the Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304), Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404), and Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404).

Here are the key specs, features, and prices in the Philippines.

ASUS Lumina OLED Display

The 2023 Zenbook laptops all feature the Lumina OLED Display, which ASUS touts has improved contrast ratio, and black levels, a fast response time, and 70% blue light reduction for eye protection.

Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)

ASUS claims it’s the world’s slimmest OLED ultraportable, weighing 1 kilogram, and with a body width of 1 centimeter. It’s 30% slimmer than the previous model, and is also said to be ASUS’ most eco-friendly Zenbook so far, with a claimed carbon footprint reduction of 50% compared to previous models.

It comes in Basalt Gray color with a starting price of P79,995. It will be available with up to Intel Core i7 processor,16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of storage.

Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)

The laptop features a 360-degree hinge that allows for 4 configurations: laptop, tent, stand, or tablet. It also comes with an ASUS Pen 2.0 for those requiring the precision needed for certain applications.

It comes in a Ponder Blue color, and it will be available with a starting price of P74,995. It will be available with up to an Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of storage.

Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)

The Pro 14 OLED is geared towards content creators and creative professionals. It comes with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU for handling rendering, photo or video editing, and multitasking.

One unique feature is ASUS DialPad technology, which appears as a visual digital dial on the mousepad, allowing for control of photo editing, and other creative software functions. It comes with a dedicated MUX switch as well, which lets users switch between an integrated GPU for less demanding and less power-intensive graphics work, and the discrete GPU for more demanding applications.

The laptop comes in Tech Black color for P139,995. It will be available with an Intel Core i9 processor, 32 GB of RAM, and 1 TB of storage. – Rappler.com