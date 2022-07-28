ROG Phone 6: Specs, price in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – The ROG Phone 6, the 2022 edition of ROG’s gaming phone, was officially launched on July 23. It will come in 2 models: the base Phone 6 and the Phone 6 Pro.

The base Phone 6 will come in two variants, one with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and another with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The 12GB RAM variant is priced at P47,995 while the 16GB RAM variant is priced at P54,995. Both are expected to arrive at the end of August 2022.

The pro version, the Phone 6 Pro, which has 18GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at P64,995, and will be arriving in “mid September.”

Pre-orders run from July 23 to August 31, 2022. The 16GB RAM variant of the base Phone 6, and the Phone 6 Pro will come with an Aero Active Cooler 6 accessory that’s worth P4,995.

All the Phone 6 models will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 mobile platform, the chipmaker’s latest chipset. These are the first phones to arrive in the Philippines with the said chipset. Manufacturer estimates say the new chipset has a 15% more powerful CPU and 50% more powerful GPU than the Snapdragon 888 found in last year’s ROG Phone 5.

It also boasts a screen with a touch-sampling rate of 720Hz, among the fastest in the market right now, a spec which determines responsiveness to touch commands.

It also features an improved GameCool 6 cooling system, with 30% larger cooling chambers, and larger graphite sheets for dissipating heat. Non-physical ultrasonic triggers called AirTrigger6 on the shoulders are retained that present alternative controlling options for some games such as first-person shooters.

For audio, the phones tout a GameFX stereo system, made in collaboration with digital audio solutions provider Dirac. Unlike many flagship phones nowadays, the Phone 6 will still come with a 3.5mm audio jack.

Here are the specs:

ROG Phone 6

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Base Phone 6: 12GB RAM/256GB storage or 16GB RAM/512GB storage

Phone 6 Pro: 18GB RAM/512GB storage

5G

Android 12

6.78-inch 2448 x 1080 AMOLED display with variable refresh rate (60 Hz, 90 Hz, 120 Hz, 144 Hz, or 165 Hz)

HDR10+ display

23ms latency

Gorilla Glass Victus

6000 mAh battery

65-watt fast charger (included in the box)

On-display fingerprint reader

Rear cameras: Sony IMX766 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 5MP macro

Front camera: 12MP

IPX4 waterproof rating (protection from water splashes from any direction

– Rappler.com