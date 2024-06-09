Blumhouse Games reveals slate of 6 original horror titles

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Indie Horror fans rejoice as Blumhouse (M3GAN, Halloween) unveils game subsidiary Blumhouse Games, revealing a slate of six new horror titles to launch later this year and beyond.

Revealed at Summer Game Fest by CEO and founder Jason Blum himself, these six exciting new titles range from retro survival horror to a cozy farming sim. There’s a game for every horror fan out there!

The first game to be released later this year will be Fear The Spotlight, featuring a retro survival horror take on 90s teen slashers. Grave Sessions is a cozy farming sim with a terrifying twist. The big reveal for me is the upcoming Project C by Sam Barlow (Her Story, IMMORTALITY) and Brandon Cronenberg (Possessor, Infinity Pool).

The Blumhouse Games slate is as follows:

Fear the Spotlight

Developer: Cozy Game Pals

Based in: Los Angeles, California

A creepy love letter to classic 90s teen horror stories, Fear the Spotlight is designed for a modern audience. Sneak into a school after hours with Vivian and Amy, survive a seance gone wrong, solve tactile puzzles and uncover the disturbing mystery behind a school tragedy decades before. And whatever you do, stay out of the spotlight. Fear the Spotlight will be launching later this year, and fans can wishlist the game here.

SLEEP AWAKE

Developer: EYES OUT

Based in: Los Angeles, California

From Cory Davis (Spec Ops: The Line) and Robin Finck (Nine Inch Nails) comes a first-person psychedelic horror set in the far future. In the last known city on Earth, people are disappearing in their sleep. Those who remain exist in a crisis of reckless experiments to keep awake. Katja must navigate depraved death cults, otherworldly forces, and the ever-present horror of The HUSH, to save herself and those who rely upon her.

Crisol: Theater of Idols

Developer: Vermila Studios

Based in: Madrid, Spain

Dive into a unique first-person horror adventure where folklore and religion intertwine in a nightmarish version of Spain. Players will navigate a world steeped in eerie legends and sacred rituals, facing terrifying statues of saints that come to life. In a desperate fight for survival, the player must sacrifice their own blood to use as ammunition against the horrors that lurk around every corner.

The Simulation

Developer: Playmestudio

Based in: Santiago, Chile

A never-before-seen horror game is the only evidence found at a crime scene. As a retired game designer hired to investigate the case, you find a hidden mode that plunges you into a rabbit hole of the unknown. As more obscure games are uncovered, cross the fourth wall of their worlds and delve deep into terrifying truths that transcend their own reality…

Grave Seasons

Developer: Perfect Garbage

Based in: Chicago, Illinois

A charming pixelated farming and town simulation game where, amidst all the relationship building and crop harvesting, players must figure out which of the townsfolk is a supernatural serial killer. Uncover the hidden secrets of Ashenridge, find a way to stay one step ahead of the murderer… and maybe save the next victim.

Code Name: Project C

Developer: Half Mermaid Productions

Based in: New York City, New York

An ambitious game from the minds of Sam Barlow (Her Story, IMMORTALITY) and Brandon Cronenberg (Possessor, Infinity Pool). Prepare to have your mind broken by Half Mermaid’s most twisted vision yet.

We can’t wait to see more of Blumhouse Games in the future! Any of these six titles catch your eye? – Rappler.com

