‘Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile’ arrives on iOS, Android on March 21

You’ll soon be able to bring the high-octane, battle royale action of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile wherever you go, with the game launching globally on iOS and Android on March 21.

Activision announced the release date today, alongside news of the game surpassing 50 million pre-registrations so far. You can register now for free to jump straight into the action on launch day and score a bunch of in-game rewards.

The free-to-play multiplayer shooter is launching with two iconic large-scale maps, Verdansk and Rebirth Island, as well as a variety of smaller maps like Shipment and Shoot House.

If you’ve played Warzone before, you can carry your progress on PC or console over to the mobile version of the game, meaning you get to keep the guns, experience points, and Battle Pass progress you’ve previously earned. You simply have to log in using your Activision ID, and your progress will be transferred and become continuously available across all versions of the game.

Other features include in-match social chat, letting you listen in on nearby enemy comms using Proximity Chat and hear their last words via Death Chat after an elimination.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has been in limited release throughout last year, where the developers gathered player feedback, fixed bugs, and continually optimized the game to prepare it for launch. The time spent reportedly helped bring major updates to the game, including new features and content, and fixed over a thousand bugs.

The game is being developed by Call of Duty studios in collaboration with a multi-studio mobile organization that includes teams from Activision Shanghai Studio, Beenox, Digital Legends, and Solid State Studios. – Rappler.com