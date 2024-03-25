‘Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile’ promises customized original content

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CALL OF DUTY. A shot from the Southeast Asian media launch for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile in Japan.

Activision also touted accessibility for various phone specifications as a draw for shooter fans looking to make the leap to mobile play

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is out now for iOS and Android devices, and you’re likely eager to join in on all the action.

The free-to-play battle royale shooter is, according to publisher and developer Activision, built on the same Call of Duty tech across console and PC to allow it to emulate the same graphical fidelity and performance of those versions. It is also, however, an experience built specifically for mobile, and not a direct port.

Activision, in a launch event for Warzone: Mobile held in Tokyo, Japan, emphasized the mobile version of the game is built with accessibility in mind.

“The key goal of Warzone Mobile’s development has been to ensure it looks and plays amazingly on a wide variety of mobile devices,” said Activision executive producer Tom Hess in a virtual interview during the event.

“One of the key benefits of sharing tech with Call of Duty on PC and console is that we can scale high fidelity content and bring it to mobile at various levels to fit the variety of devices each player is gaming on.”

“On top of that, in addition to fully customizable controls in the game, players on every device have the option to pick what they prioritize visually or functionally for their gameplay experience, whether that be graphics quality or frame rate; shader preloading or variable rate sharing; or any combination,” he added.

Hess added Warzone Mobile will also feature customized mobile content, called Warzone Mobile Original, with mobile-specific events, custom playlists and special content not available on other versions of the game.

“Not only will mobile players have access to all the shared content, but they’ll be getting Warzone: Mobile original content as well.”

He also hinted at the return of the game mode Plunder, which pits squads against each other in a race to earn the most cash before the end of the match. Squads earn cash by completing certain actions like eliminating opponents and taking their cash or opening supply boxes.

Can you run it?

One question remains: Can your smartphone run the game?

Activision, on its support website, shared the minimum smartphone spec requirements to run the game.

For Android, you’ll need at least 4GB of RAM and an Adreno 618 or better GPU. Meanwhile, for iOS, you’ll need to be updated to iOS 16.0 or later with at least 3GB of RAM (excluding the iPhone 8). – Rappler.com