‘Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile’: What we know so far

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here’s a roundup of everything that’s been revealed so far about the mobile version of the blockbuster battle royale shooter that's set to release on March 21

After quite a wait, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is finally launching on iOS and Android on March 21. The battle royale shooter, which first launched on consoles and PC in March 2020, is one of publisher Activision’s most profitable releases, having attracted over a hundred million players and generated billions of dollars in revenue over the last four years. Its success reportedly helped the Call of Duty franchise cross the $30 billion lifetime revenue mark in 2022.

Now, Activision is ready to bring Warzone to mobile, allowing you to take the intense survival-style action with you on-the-go. The game was in limited release throughout last year, with the developers gathering feedback to fix bugs and optimize the game for launch.

Here’s what we know about it so far:

What is Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile?

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is a free-to-play battle royale shooter developed specifically for mobile. While it shares technologies with its console and PC counterparts and the experience is almost the same, the game is not a port, according to the developers.

That said, the core gameplay should feel familiar, if you’ve played Warzone before. You’re once again dropping into lobbies consisting of up to 120 players, looting and shooting your way to see who’ll be the last player or squad standing. Warzone Mobile is launching with two large-scale maps: Verdansk and Rebirth Island. It’ll also feature a bunch of smaller-scale maps like Shipment and Shoot House.

Another cool feature on the console and PC versions that’s also included on mobile is Gulag. This second chance gameplay mechanic lets you fight other eliminated players for the privilege of redeploying back to the match.

Other features available on the mobile version include in-match social chat, letting you listen in on nearby enemy comms or hear your opponents’ last words after their elimination.

Warzone Mobile is being developed by a collaboration of internal teams at Activision, consisting of Activision Shanghai Studio, Beenox, Digital Legends, and Solid State Studios.

Does Mobile Warzone feature console or PC cross-play?

No, the mobile version of Warzone is its own experience, so you won’t be able to play with your friends who are on consoles and PC while you’re on your iOS or Android device.

What the mobile version does feature is cross-progression between its console and PC counterparts, allowing you to bring all your unlocks with you across all platforms. These include your player and weapon levels, Battle Pass progression, which can include operator cosmetics, weapon blueprints, calling cards, emblems, and weapon charms, as well as purchased store bundles. Along with all these, you also get to bring with you your friends list, chat channels, and more across platforms.

You simply have to login your Activision ID the first time you open Mobile Warzone on your device and all the content you’ve acquired on Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone should continuously be available between the different versions.

How do you access Warzone Mobile?

Warzone Mobile will be available for download internationally on March 21. You can access the game by installing the game either via the App Store on iOS or the Play Store on Android. You can also pre-register now ahead of the game’s launch to score some in-game rewards.

Activision has yet to reveal the system requirements for the launch version of the game. But going by the limited release, to run the game properly, you’ll need an iPhone 8+ or later device with at least 4GB of RAM for iOS and a Qualcomm Adreno 618 graphics card or better with at least 6GB of RAM for Android.

What happens to Call of Duty: Mobile?

There’s been a lot of questions concerning the fate of Call of Duty: Mobile since the official launch of Warzone Mobile was announced. Much of it has to do with how the two separate mobile games can coexist given that there’s some overlap between their game modes, specifically battle royale and team deathmatch.

A recent post on X from the official account of Call of Duty: Mobile, however, announced that “there are no plans to change the breadth of content,” suggesting the game isn’t going anywhere – at least not until the end of 2024. So for now, you can continue to play Call of Duty: Mobile as normal.

Call of Duty: Mobile was launched in 2019 and was developed by TiMi Studio Group, a subsidiary of Tencent Games. – Rappler.com