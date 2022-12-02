December 2022 game releases: ‘Callisto Protocol,’ ‘Crisis Core: FFVII Reunion’

CALLISTO PROTOCOL. Artwork for Callisto Protocol, a game directed by Glen Schofield, the co-creator of the popular Dead Space series

The new horror game from the co-creator of the Dead Space series is here to give you that post-Halloween scare

This article originally appeared on OneMoreGame.ph

After a scorching November, the December 2022 game releases slow down a bit, allowing us to kick back and catch this year’s Game Awards.

We have some anticipated releases such as The Callisto Protocol and Marvel’s Midnight Suns. We’re also getting Need for Speed Unbound along with a blast from the past in the form of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. (READ: OneMoreGame.ph’s review of Marvel’s Midnight Suns)

‘Tis the season to be gaming, so sit back and drown out the carollers with these bangers to make your season right!

Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered

Release Date: December 1, 2022

Platform: PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC

To start out the December 2022 game releases, the SaGa series is joining in on the remastered fun with Minstrel of Song.

Need For Speed Unbound

Release Date: December 2, 2022

Platform: PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

It’s been quite a while since we got a new Need for Speed game, but in time for Christmas, EA and Criterion are filling our stocking with a promising-looking title that aims to impress.

Pick of the Month: Callisto Protocol

Release Date: December 2, 2022

Platform: PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

With the Dead Space Remake just around the corner, it’s a great time to check out what the original co-creator of the title came up with in The Callisto Protocol. With a creepy story and all the hallmarks that made Dead Space, well, Dead Space, this is certainly a title worth checking out.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Release Date: December 2, 2022

Platform: PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

The Marvel and XCOM crossover you didn’t know you wanted is finally gracing PC and consoles. The game was previously delayed for more polish and balancing, and we really hope it brings its A-game when we finally get to experience this tactical powerhouse at the start of December.

Hello Neighbor 2

Release Date: December 6, 2022

Platform: PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Tiny Build’s Hello Neighbor 2 is finally coming out to consoles this December. For those who love the Five Nights At Freddy franchise, Alien Isolation, and other jump-scare stealth horrors, prepare yourself as you hide from your dreaded neighbor and also the annoying carollers this festive season.

Dragon Quest Treasures

Release Date: December 8, 2022

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Can’t get enough of Dragon Quest? Well, get that Nintendo Switch ready because if you liked Dragon Quest Builders, get ready for Dragon Quest Treasures exclusively for the handheld console this December!

High On Life

Release Date: December 13, 2022

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Previously announced during the Xbox Game Showcase, High On Life arrives in December for the Xbox and PC as it has been delayed from its October release. It’s a bizarre game from the twisted mind of Justin Roiland of Rick and Morty fame, so expect some weird twists and turns in this unique action adventure.

Pick of the Month 2: Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion

Release Date: December 13, 2022

Platform: PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Final Fantasy fans, rejoice! Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- is coming this month as an appetizer to the heavy Final Fantasy main course coming in 2023. We’ve played it back during TGS, and it has been nothing less than fantastic!

Blacktail

Release Date: December 15, 2022

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

I remember playing this unique action-RPG after the Winter Xbox demo showcase and it’s one of the games to look forward to for 2022. You play as a young Yaga as she journeys to embrace her fearsome destiny.

Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth

Release Date: December 22, 2022

Platform: PS5, PS4, PC

Previously announced to release alongside Valkyrie Elysium, it has been delayed to December 22. Now we can re-experience this title from the PSP. What a way to end the year for JRPG fans! – Rappler.com

