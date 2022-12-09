FULL LIST: Winners of The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards on Friday, December 9, Philippine time, returned to celebrate and honor the year’s best videogames. This year saw the clash between two AAA juggernauts in God of War Ragnarok and Elden Ring.
While God of War Ragnarok bagged the most wins with six, including Best Performance for Kratos himself Christopher Judge, it was Elden Ring who took home the biggest prize of the night, Game of the Year. The FromSoftware-developed open-world RPG also won Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction and Best RPG.
For those unfamiliar, the winners of The Game Awards are decided by a mix of votes from the community and gaming publications from around the world. Rappler is among the selected publications that vote every year.
Apart from the winners, the show hosted a number of bombshell announcements, highlighted by the surprise reveals of Death Stranding 2, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, and Hades 2, along with never-before-seen gameplay footage of Tekken 8 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. New trailers for Street Fighter 6, Diablo IV and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, among others, also dropped.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Game of the Year
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Game Direction
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortality
Stray
Best Multiplayer
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Multiversus
Overwatch 2
Splatoon 3
TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge
Content Creator of the Year
Karl Jacobs
Ludwig
Nibellion
Nobru
QTCinderella
Player’s Voice
Elden Ring
Genshin Impact
God of War Ragnarok
Sonic Frontiers
Stray
Most Anticipated Game
Final Fantasy XVI
Hogwarts Legacy
Resident Evil 4
Starfield
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Narrative
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortality
Best Art Direction
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Scorn
Stray
Best Score & Music
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok
Metal: Hellsinger
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Audio Design
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon Forbidden West
Games for Impact
A Memoir Blue
As Dusk Falls
Citizen Sleeper
Endling – Extinction is Forever
Hindsight
I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Best Ongoing
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
Best Indie
Cult of the Lamb
Neon White
Sifu
Stray
Tunic
Best Community Support
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Innovation in Accessibility
As Dusk Falls
God of War Ragnarok
Return to Monkey Island
The Last of Us Part 1
The Quarry
Best VR/AR
After the Fall
Among Us VR
Bonelab
Moss: Book 2
Red Matter 2
Best Action Game
Bayonetta 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Neon White
Sifu
TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge
Best Action-Adventure
A Plague Tale: Requiem
God of War Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
Tunic
Best RPG
Elden Ring
Live a Live
Pokemon Legends: Arceus
Triangle Strategy
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Sim/Strategy
Dune: Spice Wars
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Total War: Warhammer 3
Two Point Campus
Victoria 3
Best Sports/Racing
F1 22
FIFA 23
NBA 2K23
Gran Turismo 7
OlliOlli World
Best Adaptation
Arcane: League of Legends
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
The Cuphead Show!
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Uncharted
Best Debut Indie
Neon White
Norco
Stray
Tunic
Vampire Survivors
Best Performance
Ashly Burch as Aloy (Horizon Forbidden West)
Charlotte McBurney as Amicia (A Plague Tale: Requiem)
Christopher Judge as Kratos (God of War Ragnarok)
Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel (Immortality)
Sunny Suljic as Atreus (God of War Ragnarok)
Best Family
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Nintendo Switch Sports
Splatoon 3
Best Mobile Game
Apex Legends Mobile
Diablo Immortal
Genshin Impact
Marvel Snap
Tower of Fantasy
Best Fighting
DNF Duel
Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
The King of Fighters XV
Multiversus
Sifu
Best Esports Game
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Dota 2
League of Legends
Rocket League
Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
Jeong “Chovy” Ji-Hoon
Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok
Finn “Karrigan” Anderson
Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker
Best Esports Team
DarkZero Esports
FaZe Clan
Gen.G
LA Thieves
Loud
Best Esports Coach
Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi
Matheus “Bzka” Tarasconi
Erik “Doombros” Sandgren
Robert “Robban” Dahlstrom
Go “Score” Dong-bin
Best Esports Event
EVO 2022
2022 League of Legends World Championship
PGL Major Antwerp 2022
The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
Valorant Champions 2022
– Rappler.com
