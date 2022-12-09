FULL LIST: Winners of The Game Awards 2022

ELDEN RING. FromSoftware's open-world RPG takes home the top prize at The Game Awards 2022

'God of War Ragnarok' bagged the most wins with six, but it was 'Elden Ring' that took home Game of the Year

The Game Awards on Friday, December 9, Philippine time, returned to celebrate and honor the year’s best videogames. This year saw the clash between two AAA juggernauts in God of War Ragnarok and Elden Ring.

While God of War Ragnarok bagged the most wins with six, including Best Performance for Kratos himself Christopher Judge, it was Elden Ring who took home the biggest prize of the night, Game of the Year. The FromSoftware-developed open-world RPG also won Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction and Best RPG.

For those unfamiliar, the winners of The Game Awards are decided by a mix of votes from the community and gaming publications from around the world. Rappler is among the selected publications that vote every year.

Apart from the winners, the show hosted a number of bombshell announcements, highlighted by the surprise reveals of Death Stranding 2, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, and Hades 2, along with never-before-seen gameplay footage of Tekken 8 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. New trailers for Street Fighter 6, Diablo IV and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, among others, also dropped.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Multiversus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

Content Creator of the Year

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Player’s Voice

Elden Ring

Genshin Impact

God of War Ragnarok

Sonic Frontiers

Stray

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy XVI

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Best Art Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

Best Score & Music

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Metal: Hellsinger

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Games for Impact

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling – Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray

Tunic

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls

God of War Ragnarok

Return to Monkey Island

The Last of Us Part 1

The Quarry

Best VR/AR

After the Fall

Among Us VR

Bonelab

Moss: Book 2

Red Matter 2

Best Action Game

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Neon White

Sifu

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Action-Adventure

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Tunic

Best RPG

Elden Ring

Live a Live

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Sim/Strategy

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Total War: Warhammer 3

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Best Sports/Racing

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Best Adaptation

Arcane: League of Legends

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

Best Debut Indie

Neon White

Norco

Stray

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Best Performance

Ashly Burch as Aloy (Horizon Forbidden West)

Charlotte McBurney as Amicia (A Plague Tale: Requiem)

Christopher Judge as Kratos (God of War Ragnarok)

Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel (Immortality)

Sunny Suljic as Atreus (God of War Ragnarok)

Best Family

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Best Mobile Game

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap

Tower of Fantasy

Best Fighting

DNF Duel

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters XV

Multiversus

Sifu

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-Hoon

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok

Finn “Karrigan” Anderson

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker

Best Esports Team

DarkZero Esports

FaZe Clan

Gen.G

LA Thieves

Loud

Best Esports Coach

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi

Matheus “Bzka” Tarasconi

Erik “Doombros” Sandgren

Robert “Robban” Dahlstrom

Go “Score” Dong-bin

Best Esports Event

EVO 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

Valorant Champions 2022

– Rappler.com