FULL LIST: Winners of The Game Awards 2022

Kyle Chua
ELDEN RING. FromSoftware's open-world RPG takes home the top prize at The Game Awards 2022

Image from FromSoftware

'God of War Ragnarok' bagged the most wins with six, but it was 'Elden Ring' that took home Game of the Year

The Game Awards on Friday, December 9, Philippine time, returned to celebrate and honor the year’s best videogames. This year saw the clash between two AAA juggernauts in God of War Ragnarok and Elden Ring

While God of War Ragnarok bagged the most wins with six, including Best Performance for Kratos himself Christopher Judge, it was Elden Ring who took home the biggest prize of the night, Game of the Year. The FromSoftware-developed open-world RPG also won Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction and Best RPG. 

For those unfamiliar, the winners of The Game Awards are decided by a mix of votes from the community and gaming publications from around the world. Rappler is among the selected publications that vote every year. 

Apart from the winners, the show hosted a number of bombshell announcements, highlighted by the surprise reveals of Death Stranding 2, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, and Hades 2, along with never-before-seen gameplay footage of Tekken 8 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. New trailers for Street Fighter 6, Diablo IV and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, among others, also dropped. 

Here’s the full list of winners:

Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortality
Stray

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Multiversus
Overwatch 2
Splatoon 3
TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

Content Creator of the Year

Karl Jacobs
Ludwig
Nibellion
Nobru
QTCinderella

Player’s Voice

Elden Ring
Genshin Impact
God of War Ragnarok
Sonic Frontiers
Stray

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy XVI
Hogwarts Legacy
Resident Evil 4
Starfield
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortality

Best Art Direction

Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Scorn
Stray

Best Score & Music

A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok
Metal: Hellsinger
Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon Forbidden West

Games for Impact

A Memoir Blue
As Dusk Falls
Citizen Sleeper
Endling – Extinction is Forever
Hindsight
I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Genshin Impact

Best Indie

Cult of the Lamb
Neon White
Sifu
Stray
Tunic

Best Community Support

Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky

Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls
God of War Ragnarok
Return to Monkey Island
The Last of Us Part 1
The Quarry

Best VR/AR

After the Fall
Among Us VR
Bonelab
Moss: Book 2
Red Matter 2

Best Action Game

Bayonetta 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Neon White
Sifu
TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Action-Adventure

A Plague Tale: Requiem
God of War Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
Tunic

Best RPG

Elden Ring
Live a Live
Pokemon Legends: Arceus
Triangle Strategy
Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Sim/Strategy

Dune: Spice Wars
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Total War: Warhammer 3
Two Point Campus
Victoria 3

Best Sports/Racing

F1 22
FIFA 23
NBA 2K23
Gran Turismo 7
OlliOlli World

Best Adaptation

Arcane: League of Legends
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
The Cuphead Show!
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Uncharted

Best Debut Indie

Neon White
Norco
Stray
Tunic
Vampire Survivors

Best Performance

Ashly Burch as Aloy (Horizon Forbidden West)
Charlotte McBurney as Amicia (A Plague Tale: Requiem)
Christopher Judge as Kratos (God of War Ragnarok)
Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel (Immortality)
Sunny Suljic as Atreus (God of War Ragnarok)

Best Family

Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Nintendo Switch Sports
Splatoon 3

Best Mobile Game

Apex Legends Mobile
Diablo Immortal
Genshin Impact
Marvel Snap
Tower of Fantasy

Best Fighting

DNF Duel
Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
The King of Fighters XV
Multiversus
Sifu

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Dota 2
League of Legends
Rocket League
Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-Hoon 
Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok 
Finn “Karrigan” Anderson 
Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev 
Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker 

Best Esports Team

DarkZero Esports 
FaZe Clan 
Gen.G 
LA Thieves 
Loud 

Best Esports Coach

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi 
Matheus “Bzka” Tarasconi 
Erik “Doombros” Sandgren 
Robert “Robban” Dahlstrom 
Go “Score” Dong-bin 

Best Esports Event

EVO 2022
2022 League of Legends World Championship
PGL Major Antwerp 2022
The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
Valorant Champions 2022

– Rappler.com

