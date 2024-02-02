Rappler Game Night: PlayStation Access controller with streamer One Hand Gaming

Join us as we put the PlayStation Access controller through its paces

Back in December 2023, Sony launched a product meant to make games more inclusive for PWD gamers: the PlayStation Access controller. Available now for P5,090, the Access controller features oversized buttons in a round layout, a joystick, and a modular system that is designed to make it adaptable to different persons with disabilities.

To test it out, we invited streamer and PWD gamer Kevin “One Hand Gaming” Maglaqui to ask him how his experience has been with the controller. Joining us as well for this episode of Rappler Game Night is Chris Garcia, the editor-in-chief of gaming site One More Game, a Rappler content partner.

Bookmark this page to watch the video on Friday, February 2, 9 pm, as we play through Tekken 7, NBA 2K24, and Spider-Man 2. You can also catch the stream on Rappler’s YouTube and Facebook pages! – Rappler.com