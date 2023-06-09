Check out all the indie games announced at Day of the Devs SGF Edition 2023

While Summer Game Fest has the big AAA announcements, Day of the Devs features the top submissions from over 100 indie game entries from around the world

While Geoff Keighley’s Summer of Gaming 2023 highlights the biggest and best in the AAA gaming landscape, Indies take center stage during Day of the Devs.

Days of the Devs selects from a submission of over 100 indie game entries from around the world and goes on to amplify the voices of lesser-known game developers as seen from 2021’s Soup Pot. The previous show featured some amazing indie games like Planet of Lana and the upcoming Animal Well.

This year, we’re seeing some World Premieres from promising titles including Beastieball and Hauntii., along with other high profiles games like Hyper Light Breaker (Heart Machine – Solar Ash), Cocoon (Geometric Interaction – Limbo, Inside), and Eternights.

Without further ado, here are the highlights from the Day of the Devs 2023 showcase!

Beastieball (2024)

Play Video

Hyper Light Breaker (2023)

Play Video

Simpler Times

Play Video

Viewfinder (July 18)

Play Video

Hauntii (2024)

Play Video

Cart Life (2023)

Play Video

Helskate (2023)

Play Video

Henry Halfhead

Play Video

Cocoon

Play Video

Été (2024)

Play Video

Summerhill

Play Video

Eternights (September 2023)

Play Video

Retro Gadgets

Play Video

Mars First Logistics

Play Video

Saltsea Chronicles (2024)

Play Video

– Rappler.com

This story also appears on One More Game.