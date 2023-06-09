Gaming
Gaming
video games

Check out all the indie games announced at Day of the Devs SGF Edition 2023

Vincent Ternida, One More Game
Check out all the indie games announced at Day of the Devs SGF Edition 2023
While Summer Game Fest has the big AAA announcements, Day of the Devs features the top submissions from over 100 indie game entries from around the world

While Geoff Keighley’s Summer of Gaming 2023 highlights the biggest and best in the AAA gaming landscape, Indies take center stage during Day of the Devs.

Days of the Devs selects from a submission of over 100 indie game entries from around the world and goes on to amplify the voices of lesser-known game developers as seen from 2021’s Soup Pot. The previous show featured some amazing indie games like Planet of Lana and the upcoming Animal Well.

This year, we’re seeing some World Premieres from promising titles including Beastieball and Hauntii., along with other high profiles games like Hyper Light Breaker (Heart Machine – Solar Ash), Cocoon (Geometric Interaction – Limbo, Inside), and Eternights.

Without further ado, here are the highlights from the Day of the Devs 2023 showcase!

Beastieball (2024)

Check out all the indie games announced at Day of the Devs SGF Edition 2023

Hyper Light Breaker (2023)

Check out all the indie games announced at Day of the Devs SGF Edition 2023

Simpler Times

Check out all the indie games announced at Day of the Devs SGF Edition 2023

Viewfinder (July 18)

Check out all the indie games announced at Day of the Devs SGF Edition 2023

Hauntii (2024)

Check out all the indie games announced at Day of the Devs SGF Edition 2023

Cart Life (2023)

Check out all the indie games announced at Day of the Devs SGF Edition 2023

Helskate (2023)

Check out all the indie games announced at Day of the Devs SGF Edition 2023

Henry Halfhead

Check out all the indie games announced at Day of the Devs SGF Edition 2023

Cocoon

Check out all the indie games announced at Day of the Devs SGF Edition 2023

Été (2024)

Check out all the indie games announced at Day of the Devs SGF Edition 2023

Summerhill

Check out all the indie games announced at Day of the Devs SGF Edition 2023

Eternights (September 2023)

Check out all the indie games announced at Day of the Devs SGF Edition 2023

Retro Gadgets

Check out all the indie games announced at Day of the Devs SGF Edition 2023

Mars First Logistics

Check out all the indie games announced at Day of the Devs SGF Edition 2023

Saltsea Chronicles (2024)

Check out all the indie games announced at Day of the Devs SGF Edition 2023

– Rappler.com

This story also appears on One More Game.

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.