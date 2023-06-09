Check out all the indie games announced at Day of the Devs SGF Edition 2023

While Geoff Keighley’s Summer of Gaming 2023 highlights the biggest and best in the AAA gaming landscape, Indies take center stage during Day of the Devs.
Days of the Devs selects from a submission of over 100 indie game entries from around the world and goes on to amplify the voices of lesser-known game developers as seen from 2021’s Soup Pot. The previous show featured some amazing indie games like Planet of Lana and the upcoming Animal Well.
This year, we’re seeing some World Premieres from promising titles including Beastieball and Hauntii., along with other high profiles games like Hyper Light Breaker (Heart Machine – Solar Ash), Cocoon (Geometric Interaction – Limbo, Inside), and Eternights.
Without further ado, here are the highlights from the Day of the Devs 2023 showcase!
Beastieball (2024)
Hyper Light Breaker (2023)
Simpler Times
Viewfinder (July 18)
Hauntii (2024)
Cart Life (2023)
Helskate (2023)
Henry Halfhead
Cocoon
Été (2024)
Summerhill
Eternights (September 2023)
Retro Gadgets
Mars First Logistics
Saltsea Chronicles (2024)
– Rappler.com
This story also appears on One More Game.
