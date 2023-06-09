‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ launches in October, Collector’s Edition revealed

Spider-Man 2 is built from the ground up for the PS5, and promises better visuals, 3D audio, and near-instant character switching

During the recently concluded Summer Game Fest 2023, Insomniac Games has announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is coming to the PS5 on October 20, 2023.

Built from the ground up for the PS5, the game will feature better visuals, faster web-swinging, 3D audio, and near-instant character switching to offer an incredible single-player open-world experience.

Pre-orders for retailers in the Philippines and Southeast Asia will begin on June 16, 2023, and additionally, the pre-order bonuses of the game have also been revealed:

– Early unlock Arachknight Suit for Peter with 3 additional color variants

– Early unlock Shadow Spider Suit for Miles with 3 additional color variants

– Early unlock Web Grabber gadget

– 3 skill points

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Special Editions

The Digital Deluxe edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will retail for SGD 109.00 / MYR 339 / IDR 1,179,000 / THB 2,590 and will include the following:

– Base game

– All the pre-order incentives

– 10 unique suits (5 for Peter, 5 for Miles)

– Additional Photo Mode frames and stickers

– 2 additional skill points

The Collector’s Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will retail for SGD 318.90 / MYR 969 / IDR 3,349,000 / THB 7,449 / PHP 11,490 / VND 5,799,000 and will include the following:

– Voucher for the Digital Deluxe Edition

– Steelbook case

– High-quality 19-inch statue featuring Peter and Miles battling fan-favorite Venom.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is launching on October 20, 2023 for PS5. – Rappler.com

This article also appears on One More Game.