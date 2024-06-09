Retro-inspired ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind’ announced

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Hasbro and Digital Eclipse have announced Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind, an all-new retro-inspired beat-em-up.

It is currently in development and is scheduled to be released for Console and PC in late 2024.

The game is a fresh adventure with an original storyline that both respects and remixes the lore with scenarios and gameplay that will be both familiar and new to fans. Players will brawl, blast, fight, and drive through a constantly shifting mix of classic game genres and fan-favorite moments from the series.

The game will support online and offline co-op gameplay allows up to five simultaneous players to morph into their Power Ranger of choice and even pilot their powerful Zords.

Here’s an overview of the game:

In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind, the team faces off against a robotic reincarnation of the Power Rangers’ long-time nemesis. Robo-Rita has conjured a portal to send herself back in time so she can finally vanquish the Power Rangers by forming an alliance with her younger self. Working together, Robo-Rita and Rita Repulsa rewind, rewrite, and remix the past in an attempt to stop the very formation of the Power Rangers, altering the course of history. – Rappler.com

This article also appears on OneMoreGame.ph.