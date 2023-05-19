‘Mortal Kombat 1’ revealed, coming in September

The game will take place in a 'reborn' Mortal Kombat universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang

This article originally appeared on One More Game.

Warner Bros. Games and NetheRealm Studios have officially announced Mortal Kombat 1, which is scheduled for release on September 19, 2023, for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC, and will retail for $69.99.

The game will take place in a “reborn” Mortal Kombat universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang and will usher in a new era of the franchise with “a new fighting system, game modes, and fatalities.” Check out the official announcement trailer below:

Pre-orders for the game will open on May 19, 2023, and will provide access to Shang Tsung and a closed beta that will only be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series at a yet-to-be-specified date in August 2023.

According to an FAQ, Mortal Kombat 1 will have rollback netcode and will be adding cross-play or cross-progression support post-launch. Fighters currently revealed include Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, and Johnny Cage.

Mortal Kombat 1 Special Editions

Apart from the standard edition of the game, a premium edition was also revealed and will be available physically and digitally for $109.99. The inclusions will be the following:

Base game

Kombat Pack – Johnny Cage character skin with the likeness of famed actor and martial artist, Jean-Claude Van Damme (available at launch), early access to six new playable characters (available post-launch), and five new Kameo Fighters (available post-launch).

Early access to the game starting September 14

1,250 Dragon Krystals (in-game currency)

A Kollector’s Edition of Mortal Kombat 1 was also revealed, which will be exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series and will retail for $249.99. The Kollector’s Edition will contain the following:

All premium edition contents, including early access

Steel case

16.5-inch Liu Kang sculpture designed by COARSE and inspired Liu Kang in-game character skin

Three exclusive art prints

Additional 1,450 Dragon Krystals (2,700 total)

Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled to release on September 19, 2023, for PS5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC. – Rappler.com