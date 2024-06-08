Summer Game Fest 2024: ‘Lego Horizon Adventures,’ ‘Civilization VII’ and the 8 new games announced

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Sony's popular mech-beast franchise gets the LEGO treatment, while Civilization gets its 7th installment

Gamers got to see the next biggest titles at Summer Game Fest 2024, held on Saturday, June 8, Philippine time. The livestreamed event showed off new trailers for previously announced games, ports such as popular shooter Valorant’s console versions (beta registration link here) and it also saw the announcement of entirely new titles. That’s what we’ve compiled here: the 10 new games that you’ll be looking forward to in the coming months.

1. LEGO Horizon Adventures

Move over, LEGO Batman and LEGO Star-Wars, Sony’s mech-beast franchise Horizon gets the LEGO treatment this year, launching in the 2024 holiday season for the PS5, and surprisingly for the Nintendo Switch, and PC as well.

Aside from a single-player mode, it has both non-splitscreen couch and online co-op.

2. Civilization VII

The long-running, acclaimed 4X strategy series, which has sold 70 million units in its lifetime, returns for its 7th installment.

“For more than 30 years, players from around the world have shared their love and support for Civ,” said Sid Meier, founder and director of creative development at Firaxis Games.

“I’m incredibly excited for Civ fans to see Civilization VII, a game that represents the culmination of three decades of strategy innovation and refinement.”

3. No More Room In Hell 2

Itching for a new co-op zombie apocalypse shooter? No More Room In Hell 2 comes to PC on early access in late 2024.

“Eight co-op players spawn separately across one huge map, deploying their wits and deadly reflexes to unite & survive against the unstoppable forces of the undead. Players must communicate and strategize to survive, with danger lurking in every shadow. Carve your path through the horde with combat – or cunning,” the game’s description on its official site says.

4. Harry Potter Quidditch Champions

The fictional Harry Potter sport gets a new game, arriving on September 3 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch system, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store).

PlayStation Plus members can also play it as part of their subscription from September 3 to September 30, 2024.

5. Cuffbust

Here’s a unique escape room-style game where players escape prison “by equipping tools, evading guards, and executing your breakout plan.” It features destructible environments, proximity chat, a multitude of escape routes, and 20 player lobbies. No release date has been announced.

6. Deer & Boy

Deer & Boy looks like a game in the same vein as Little Nightmares. The game follows the adventure of well, a boy running away from “his own fate of reality, and a fawn that he eventually meets.

The animal, according to developers, “will gradually grow throughout the story and will become an essential and protective companion” as the pair solve puzzles and avoid enemies along the way.

7. Killer Bean

Ever had the fantasy of being a coffee bean with the skills of a hitman? No? Well, that’s what we’re getting anyway with a new game based on a 2008 animated movie that’s slowly become a cult classic.

The game will come out for the the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC, but no release date has been announced.

8. Cairn

Set for release in 2025, Cairn is placing itself as a “realistic climbing simulation” wherein the focus is controlling your hands and feet, while adapting posture and balance. One wrong move, and you fall.

The game’s Steam description goes: “Solve problems while on the wall to navigate difficult sections. You can climb on anything, so choose your path wisely!”

The game comes out on PC and consoles.

9. Wanderstop

Here’s a relaxing affair: a game where you not only manage a tea shop, but you also grow and harvest the ingredients you need. There is an “unusual” tea-making contraption for making unique mixes travelers pass through the shop talking about their adventures – which is kind of a sore point for the protagonist Alta, a fallen former fighter.

10. Battle Aces

Real-time strategy games often need some time investment to play. They often require at least an hour for a session. But Battle Aces wants to kind of change that, limiting matches to 10 minutes, “making for intense battles, full of strategic depth at its highest levels of play.” The graphics are light and colorful, and featured an anime-style sequence.

– Rappler.com