What to expect at the Pinoy Gaming Festival 2022

Booths, activities, freebies, and even a chance to experience being a gaming influencer await gamers at the Pinoy Gaming Festival 2022

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine gaming community is in for a treat at the Pinoy Gaming Festival (PGF), which is making its 2022 comeback on August 20 to 21 at the Music Hall of the SM Mall of Asia.

Gamers can expect a series of fun tournaments, showmatches, meet and greets, and booth and stage activities. With the festival’s official hashtag set as #MakiHALOsaPGF2022, gamers of all ages, shapes, and sizes are welcome.

Here are some of the things you can expect at the event:

Booths and activities

Exciting prizes, giveaways, and activities await gamers from brand partners like Tencent, Acer, and JBL.

Phone brand Realme, which has captured some vloggers’ attention for its “budget” gaming phones, as well as gaming chair brand BraZen, will also be participating in activities.

Chances to enter world tours

Gamers are invited to show off their skills in Tekken 7 and Guilty Gear Strive in Road to REV Major 2022.

Winners of Road to REV Major will earn entry tickets to the TEKKEN World Tour and the Arcsys World Tour.

Gaming influencer for a day

PGF participants will get the chance to try streaming and experience the hype of esports. The festival will feature Tower of Fantasy, the newest online game from Tencent.

Gamers will get the chance to learn the processes of the esports scene. PGF will also feature streamer zones, where gamers can experience being gaming influencers for a day (or two, if you go both days!).

If being a gaming influencer isn’t your thing, free play areas will also be available for those who just want to try Tower of Fantasy.

Participants can also preserve memories from the festival at the photo booth area.

Meet and greets, raffles

Some of your favorite gaming celebrities, content creators, and pro-players will be at the PGF, care of RUMBLE ROYALE.

Early birds get the worm at the PGF. Participants who go to the event early will get a chance to win various prizes. More games, promos, raffles, PGF merch, and even more freebies from the event’s partners and sponsors await attendee gamers.

In case gamers want to join the event virtually, it will be shown online at https://www.facebook.com/PinoyGamingFestival. – Rappler.com