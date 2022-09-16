Here’s what to expect at REV Major 2022, the PH’s top fighting game event

The event happens on September 17 and 18, and hosts the Tekken World Tour, DragonBall FIghterZ World Tour, and the ArcSys World Tour

(Disclosure: Rappler is a media partner of REV Major 2022)

MANILA, Philippines – Fighting game fans have quite the weekend coming up as the Philippine’s top fighting game event, REV Major 2022, happens on September 17 and 18 at the SMX Convention Center Manila Function Rooms 4 and 5.

The event hosts the Philippine leg of the world tours of the biggest fighting tournaments including the Tekken World Tour, the ArcSys World Tour for the games Guilty Gear Strive and DNF Duel, and The DragonBall FighterZ World Tour. Winners of the tournaments will gain entry to the world finals.

Expected to participate are the recent Evo 2022 Tekken 7 champion, Knee, and Evo 2022 Tekken 7 second placer Slash, as well as Evo 2019 DragonBall FighterZ champion G01 are all going to be there. Other international players such as JeonDDing, Chanel, Book, Anakin and Rangchu, and local stars AK, Doujin, Vermillon and Jules will also be out competing along with hundreds of registered players from South Korea, Japan, Philippines, India, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Singapore and USA.

Along with the world tours, the event will also hold tournaments for Street Fighter V, Marvel vs Capcom 2, KOF XV, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Melty Blood Type Lumina, Grandblue Fantasy Versus, Soul Caliber VI and Mortal Combat 11 Ultimate.

Fighting game communities (FGC) such as Thems Fighting Herds, Smash Melee Community, NTR Gaming, Midnight Mashers will be holding mini tournaments as well, along with gaming collective Rumble Royale.

A scene from REV Major 2019. Photo from Gariath Concepts

Two international stars in the fighting game scene will also be attending the event. Japanese star Daigo Umehara, who currently holds a world record of “the most successful player in major tournaments of Street Fighter” in the Guinness World Record, a 6-time Evo championship series winner, and perhaps the most famous fighting game player for mainstream fans because of his legendary comeback in a 2004 tournament, will be having a book signing and a meet-and-greet with fans.

Tekken commentator and director of global business development for the world’s biggest fighting game tournament, the Evolution Championship Series, Mark “Markman” Julio will be commentating in the Tekken World Tour segment, and will have a meet-and-greet as well.

Brand sponsors of the event include brands ASUS, and ViewSonic, peripheral distributor Rotobox PH, energy drink Red Bull and pop-up gaming truck company GG Truck.

The event is also setting up a space for retro gaming with games from the SNES, PS1, and Sega Saturn, and fighting game merch, including art from FGC artist Richard Suwono. It will also will showcase various content such as tales of FGC communities in different provinces, an interview with local FGC icon Dr. Jimmy, Road to REV Major highlights and of course, the yearly Josiebee video – a hilarious mashup between Jollibee and Filipino Tekken character Josie.

For more updates, follow REV Major through the following:

Website: www.revmajor.ph

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/revmajorph

Twitter: @revmajorph

To know more about REV Major organizer Gariath Concepts and their projects, you may check out their pages:

Website: https://gariathconcepts.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GariathConcepts/

Twitter: @GariathConcepts

Instagram: @GariathConcepts

The event will be broadcast online at www.facebook.com/revmajorph. – Rappler.com